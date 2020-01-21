Avon police and rescue crews searching for man who went missing Friday

Avon police, Vail Mountain Rescue and different businesses are actively trying to find Cole Greenfield, who has been lacking since Friday night time. Greenfield was final seen exterior of Loaded Joe’s in Avon on Friday night at round 9:45 p.m.

Greenfield has not returned to this unit on the Tarnes at Beaver Creek, which is an worker housing advanced for Vail Resorts. He has not made it into work since that point. Greenfield is about 6 ft, three inches tall and weighs round 200 kilos. He has brown hair and a few gentle facial hair.

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly mentioned authorities grew to become conscious that Greenfield was lacking Monday after his associates alerted authorities and began an natural search Monday afternoon.

“We would love that he ended up a friend’s house,” Daly mentioned. “I can’t tell you as to why he wasn’t reported between Saturday morning and now.”

Daly mentioned Vail Mountain Rescue and officers are out looking out whereas some officers are sitting with Greenfield’s associates.

Learn the total story right here.