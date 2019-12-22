AVPL song Butta Bomma teaser response: Listeners say another chart-buster is on the way

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

The makers of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) have launched the teaser of its fourth tune Butta Bomma. The teaser has obtained an excellent response and left the listeners ready for the discharge of the complete soundtrack on YouTube.

It is not going to be an exaggeration to say that S Thaman is essentially the most profitable music director of Tollywood in 2019. He has not solely churned out a sequence of hit songs this 12 months but additionally delivered historic chartbusters like Samajavagamana and Ramulo Ramulo, which have amassed 100 million views every on YouTube and nonetheless getting a very good response. They’re certain to enter the checklist of evergreen Telugu songs.

S Thaman appears to be ending the 12 months with one other chartbuster, as he launched Butta Bomma, the fourth tune from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He tweeted the hyperlink to its teaser and wrote, “Our next #AlaVaikunthapuramulooaudio My love & respect to @alluarjun & #Trivikram gaaru ♥️ #ButtaBommaSongTeaser #ButtaBomma Sung by @ArmaanMalik22 Lyrics by @ramjowrites @haarikahassine @GeethaArts Full song on 24thdec the #massloading.”

The music lovers are impressed with the voice of well-liked Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, who has some hit Telugu songs to his credit score, Ramajogaiah Sastry’s lyrics and Thaman’s foot-tapping music. In reply to the musician’s submit, lots of them say that Butta Bomma is about to be one other chartbuster from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo they usually can’t await the discharge of its full tune.

