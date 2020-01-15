Avs blow another lead, fall 3-2 to Stars in overtime

If the NHL playoffs had opened Tuesday, the Dallas Stars and Avalanche would have begun a first-round sequence between the Central Division’s Nos. 2 and three seeds. However because it was on the Pepsi Middle, it was the fourth and remaining regular-season assembly between the rivals.

Additional time was required, and in a heated affair that regarded playoff-angry, the Stars skated off with the additional level after defenseman Esa Lindell scored with a wrist shot off a faceoff 1:54 into the additional session for a Three-2 Dallas victory.

It was one other blown third-period lead for the Avs, who fell to Four-7-Three of their final 14 video games. They led 2-Zero early and 2-1 after two intervals however fell to 1-Four-2 of their final seven dwelling video games.

The Stars’ Jason Dickinson scored on his personal rebound to tie it 2-2 with 5:23 remaining in regulation.

Goalie Philipp Grubauer (27 saves) took the loss for the Avs. Denver-born Ben Bishop (41 saves) received the win for Dallas.

As ordinary, the Avs had an enormous first interval at dwelling. They produced 16-of-20 photographs within the interval and took a 2-Zero lead into intermission.

Nikita Zadorov opened with a present purpose off the stick of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who was taking part in the go and inadvertently redirected the puck into his personal web at 9:04. Landeskog doubled the lead at 15:27 when he redirected an extended shot from MacKinnon.

However Dallas managed the second interval and capitalized on penalties to Tyson Jost and Mikko Rantanen, however solely one of many power-play objectives counted. The primary was overturned on a coach’s problem for offside — Jamie Benn entered the offensive zone early — however the second sliced Colorado’s lead in half when Denis Gurianov discovered a gap by means of defenseman Ryan Graves and Grubauer.

Footnotes. The Stars’ Corey Perry served the ultimate sport of his five-game suspension for elbowing Ryan Ellis on the Winter Traditional in Dallas on Jan. 1. … The Avs’ scratches had been defenseman Mark Barberio and ahead Joonas Donskoi (concussion). Donskoi skated in a pink, noncontact sweater Tuesday morning and could possibly be near a return.