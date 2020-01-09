Avs Mailbag: Nathan MacKinnon MVP talk heating up, prospect Justus Annunen, Altitude Sports dispute and more

Denver Put up sports activities author Mike Chambers responds to questions within the Avs Mailbag each different week in the course of the common season.

Pose an Avalanche- or NHL-related query for the Avs Mailbag.

Is there anybody within the NHL higher than Nathan MacKinnon? Really feel like he’s one of the best round and will win the Hart this yr if all goes effectively for him.

— Jeff, Aurora

Certainly, if MacKinnon stays wholesome and the Avs make the playoffs, he ought to change into a finalist with a very good likelihood to win the factor. Identical could be stated for Connor McDavid in Edmonton. I see these guys as the highest two candidates proper now. Please learn our upcoming Sunday story about MacKinnon — it needs to be a very good one!

Noticed a narrative the opposite day about Avalanche prospect Justus Annunen. Wished to see in the event you might inform me extra about him? Another younger gamers we have to maintain an eye fixed out for? Thanks.

— Tony, Denver

He’s a 6-foot-Four Finnish goalie who blanked the Individuals 1-Zero within the quarterfinals of the World Junior Championship. Annunen was the third goalie chosen within the 2018 NHL draft and proper now he’s enjoying in a Finnish professional league. Good likelihood the Avs supply him his entry-level contract within the spring/summer time. Another prime unsigned prospects embody fellow Finn Sampo Ranta, who performs at Minnesota, and Boston School teammates Alex Newhook and Drew Helleson.

Hello Mike, are there any updates on the Altitude Sports activities dispute? Would actually get pleasure from watching my native groups once more this yr.

— Jackie, Denver

Sure Jackie, my colleague Mike Singer revealed an replace at the moment (Wednesday). The dispute is unlucky.

The Grand Lake Pond Hockey Traditional can be again in motion once more this February. Wished to see in the event you’ll be up there this yr. Would like to see ya out on the ice enjoying.

— Jim , Granby

I’d like to, but it surely’s hockey season and I don’t have a free weekend. However I wish to test it out. I do some boating up there in the summertime. Large fan of the Lariat.

Why doesn’t the NHL mandate helmet cages just like the NCAA? Isn’t it time to guard our athletes?

— Jim Lorentz, Littleton

Jim: I might write a guide concerning the topic. I’ve written a number of tales over time. Full cages and “fish-bowl” facemasks are dangerous for the sport. It’s what makes faculty hockey so chippy and harmful. There may be little or no respect for the face. Half-shields, or visors, are so far as the NHL ought to go in face safety. The NHL and plenty of high-level junior leagues are prepared to simply accept misplaced enamel and stitches over damaged necks. I’ve lined faculty hockey and the NHL for almost 25 years and I’m an enormous fan of much less facial safety. It makes the sport safer.

Why are Avalanche video games so costly to attend? Really feel like a standard household of 4 can’t afford to make a enjoyable night out with the prices at Pepsi Heart. These days we’ve got been taking within the Pios and it has been a blast watching faculty hockey, to not point out Magness Enviornment is a cool place to catch a sport. Would love your ideas, sustain the good work Mike.

— Tommy, Highlands Ranch

Thanks, Tommy. Spend a while varied ticket choices for the Avs. There’s offers on the market. However you’re proper, the DU Pioneers are an incredible program that provides a terrific product. Magness Enviornment is a incredible hockey enviornment. It’s nice we’ve got two wonderful hockey decisions in our nice metropolis.

What do you make of Andre Burakovsky and his breakout efficiency this season? Really feel just like the Avs discovered a hidden gem with him this season.

— Rickie, Lodo

Completely, and the identical goes for Joonas Donskoi and Valeri Nichushkin. Glorious additions from different groups that didn’t covet them. They’re why the Avs have change into so deep offensively, together with fellow newcomer Nazem Kadri.

Please rank one of the best leagues on this planet after, in fact, the NHL.

AHL, KHL, Swedish Elite League, ECHL, the CHL’s Western, Ontario or Quebec Main Junior leagues, NCAA, End and Czech leagues, others?

— Paul McDonald, New York Metropolis

Effectively, I’ll provide you with what I do know for sure: After the NHL, it’s the AHL. Past that, I wouldn’t know if the KHL (Russia) or the Swedish or Finnish leagues are higher/worse than the ECHL. Actually, the CHL (major-junior) is comparable — albeit completely different — than the NCAA. If I’m a bona fide first-round NHL draft choose who’s going to play within the NHL by age 20, I’ll in all probability select CHL. But when I’m a center/low-round choose who figures on enjoying a minimum of three years in faculty, I’m going NCAA.

