Avs make a comeback for 7-3 win over Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — In a troublesome place to play on the heels of two blown leads that led to disappointing house losses, the Avalanche on Monday evening bounced again fairly properly towards the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Cellular Enviornment.

Well timed targets got here from all 4 traces — two from third-line middle Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, a former Knight — and goalie Pavel Francouz was wonderful in Colorado’s 7-Three triumph heading into the NHL’s obligatory three-day Christmas break.

Bellemare scored the Avs’ first and fifth targets. Matt Nieto, Nazem Kadri, Gabe Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkjin additionally put pucks behind Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who was pulled halfway by Colorado’s 6-1 victory in the identical constructing on Oct. 25.

Fleury is taken into account one of many NHL’s premier goalies, however Colorado has tormented him this season, with 10 targets in lower than two video games. Bellemare has been particularly profitable towards his former teammate, with a mixed 5 factors (three targets).

“I don’t know what to tell you. It’s just kind of crazy bounces, crazy luck, crazy moves, crazy plays,” Bellemare mentioned. “I don’t actually know the right way to summerize the entire thing for, for certain, I really feel good once I play right here.

The Knights, who defeated the Sharks on Sunday in San Jose, got here in with a 9-2-2 report of their earlier 13 video games. The Avs had been 1-Three of their earlier 4, blowing third-period leads in Denver towards Carolina and Chicago final week.

“Our guys played a real determined game tonight,” Avs coach Jared Bednar mentioned. “Even after the first period, we talked about a couple things in locker room and they were able to make the adjustments right away. And then they did a great job defensively.”

Colorado Avalanche gamers have fun a objective by middle Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, obscured, through the second interval of an NHL hockey sport towards the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. Golden Knights middle Jonathan Marchessault is at proper. (AP Picture/Steve Marcus)

The Avs led Three-1 after the primary interval and 5-2 after the second. They bought a mixed three targets from their third- and fourth-line forwards. And Nieto’s objective was extraordinarily well timed, as a result of it got here on the penalty after the Knights tied it 1-1. With Joonas Donskoi within the penalty field for holding, J.T. Compher induced a turnover, collected the puck towards the wall close to the defensive blue line and fed Nieto, who was racing up ice anticipating the move.

Nieto scored with a glove-side wrist present on the breakaway, and the Avs tacked on one other objective a bit of greater than three minutes later when Kadri swung in on a semi-breakaway and slid the puck in between Fleury’s legs.

Landeskog’s objective additionally was well timed, as a result of it got here quickly after Vegas’ Max Pacioretty scored to trim Colorado’s result in Three-2. Landeskog, enjoying in his 600th sport, used a wrist shot to attain on the facility play. Rantanen’s objective within the third interval additionally got here on the facility play — lower than two minutes after Vegas bought inside 5-Three.

Footnotes: Avs rookie defenseman Cale Makar missed his eighth consecutive sport with a lower-body harm, believed to be to his left shoulder. However Makar was a full participant within the morning skate and is heading in the right direction to return Friday towards the visiting Minnesota Wild. … The Avs’ wholesome scratches had been ahead Vladislav Kamenev and defenseman Mark Barberio.