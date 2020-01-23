Avs’ Nathan MacKinnon is pseudo leader of four rival Blues at All-Star Game in St. Louis

Nathan MacKinnon is off to St. Louis for NHL All-Star Recreation weekend at Enterprise Heart, house of reigning Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis Blues. The Avalanche’s solely all-star will captain the Central Division — serving because the pseudo chief over 10 gamers, together with 4 Blues.

St. Louis (68 factors) and Colorado (62) stand first and second within the Western Convention standings and have cut up their 4 video games towards one another, with each successful twice at house.

At this charge, the Central Division title may come right down to the April four regular-season finale between the 2 on the Pepsi Heart.

This weekend, nonetheless, it’s all enjoyable and video games between revered rivals.

“They won the Cup,” MacKinnon mentioned of the Blues’ 4 all-stars. “Me being captain doesn’t hold any bragging rights over those guys, that’s for sure.”

MacKinnon, 24, performed his first two seasons with the Avs as a teammate of now-Blues middle Ryan O’Reilly. When O’Reilly was traded to Buffalo in 2016, MacKinnon took over O’Reilly’s lease at a downtown Denver condominium. They continue to be shut buddies.

“I spent a lot of time with him,” MacKinnon mentioned of O’Reilly, the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. “It’s always catching up with Factor; such a great guy. He’s really the only guy I know really well on their team. It’ll be great to see him. All the Western guys (Central and Pacific division) are in one room so I’m excited to get to know more of them.”

MacKinnon is making his fourth All-Star Recreation look and second straight because the Central’s captain. However he didn’t play a yr in the past in San Jose due to a leg damage.

“Me not playing last year doesn’t dictate my hunger for the All-Star Game. It’s a fun event. I had fun last year, not playing,” he mentioned. “I really didn’t miss much. You play for like 10 minutes 3-on-3 and do a hard lap in the fastest skater. But it’s a fun event, for sure.”

MacKinnon is anticipating to take part in Friday’s abilities competitors. He doesn’t have any trip plans after this weekend. The Avs don’t must report for apply till Jan. 30.

“Just hang out and get my body ready for another 33 games,” MacKinnon mentioned.

Footnotes. Two Colorado-raised 25-year-old defensemen will compete in All-Star weekend and each Seth Jones and Jaccob Slavin will signify the Metropolitan Division. Jones is the lone all-star from the Columbus Blue Jackets and Slavin is the one consultant of the Carolina Hurricanes. Each Jones and Slavin grew up enjoying for the triple-A Colorado Thunderbirds. … Among the many 4 divisions, the Central is the one one which didn’t have authentic members decline to play or again out due to damage.