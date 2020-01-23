Avs podcast: Former Colorado center John Mitchell, making a deal for Henrik Lundqvist and more

Extra in Colorado Avalanche
NHL teams realize backup goaltender is important position
The Boston Bruins had all of it set as much as honor backup goalie Jaroslav Halak on Tuesday night time for changing into the 74th goalie in NHL historical past to play in 500 video games.
Keeler: Don’t look now Connor McDavid, but Avs star Nathan MacKinnon is gaining on you
The Avs’ single-season document for objectives? It is held by Joe Sakic — with 54 in 2000-01. And if anybody can catch Tremendous Joe down with a full head of steam proper now, it’s Nathan MacKinnon.
Nazem Kadri, Nathan MacKinnon carry Avalanche to rout of Red Wings at the Pepsi Center
Avalanche followers loved their annual red-letter day on the Pepsi Middle.
Kiszla vs. Chambers: How much is Avalanche’s home ice hurt by transplants rooting for visiting teams?
However did all these positive transplants need to convey their previous hockey allegiances with them from the dreary Midwest?
