Awantipora encounter: 1 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed, arms recovered

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Zahid Hassan Gadhanji.

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed on Tuesday, January 7 in an encounter with safety forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora. The slain terrorist is recognized as Zahid Hassan Gadhanji from Anantnag.

The safety forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chursoo village of Awantipora within the early hours of Tuesday following details about the presence of the militant there. Arms and ammunition have been possessed.

‘The terrorist refused to give up’

Troopers in motion throughout an encounter with militants on the Line of Management (LoC).IANS

Zahid Hassan Gadhanji joined the fear ranks only some days in the past and refused to give up because the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Military and CRPF was finishing up a joint operation within the Charsoo space. Police have began additional search operations to search for another terrorist current in that space.

He was requested to give up by the safety forces however he selected to interact them in a gunbattle, they stated, including that the extremely was killed after a short alternate of fireside.

LeT terrorist nabbed in Srinagar

On January four, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested by the Particular Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from a hospital in Srinagar on Saturday, January four.Nisar Ahmad Dar (23) who hailed from Wahab Parray Mohalla at Hajin, was lively for the previous couple of years and is a categorised terrorist in safety institution’s database. He was within the needed listing of safety forces.

He was concerned in eight circumstances, seven in 2016 and one in 2019. He was detained twice below Jammu and Kashmir Public Security Act (PSA) — first time in 2016 after which in 2017. He’s an affiliate of Salim Parray, a high terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba.