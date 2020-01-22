Award-winning estate agent resigns after posting pictures of rich client’s home on Instagram

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

A high property agent has reportedly been fired after sharing images of a consumer’s residence on social media.

Daniel Daggers, who refers to himself as ‘Mr Tremendous Prime’ on Instagram, resigned from high PR agency Knight Frank in November earlier than being positioned on gardening depart for 3 months.

The 40-year-old property adviser, who is predicated in London, left after sharing photographs of a consumer’s residence together with his 30,000 Instagram followers, with out permission.

In line with the FT, Daggers had been in command of promoting the £10million residence when he posted the photographs on social media.

His consumer mentioned the publicly accessible photographs, ‘invaded their privateness and created a safety threat.’

A supply instructed MailOnline Mr Daggers ‘was fired’.

Mr Daggers has constructed up a fame throughout the prime actual property trade, and was usually tasked with promoting properties in unique enclaves throughout the Metropolis, many in extra of £10million.

He claimed to have racked up some £3bn in world gross sales and final 12 months secured London’s most costly property sale; a £95m mansion overlooking St James’s Park.

He offered the house, three Carlton Gardens, to American billionaire Ken Griffin for £95million.

Father-of-three Griffin, 50, the founding father of Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, is value a reported £6.8billion. It’s thought Griffin received the 1820s residence Grade II-listed residence at a £30million low cost, as for the previous two years it has been in the marketplace for £125million.

Mr Daggers flaunts his lavish life-style on Instagram, accompanying posts with the hashtag #mrsuperprime.

On November 25 he posted: ‘I do know I’ve been a bit quiet recently, nonetheless, I’m again with some thrilling information. As of final week, I resigned from my position as a companion of Knight Frank and will likely be on gardening depart for three months.

Mr Daggers is well-known throughout the prime actual property trade, and tasked with promoting properties in unique enclaves throughout the Metropolis, many in extra of £10million

‘For now, I’m actually trying ahead to having greater than a three week break, one thing I haven’t had for 22 years, since I began work as a spotty teenager!

‘Keep tuned.. I need to take this chance to thank everybody who has helped me on my journey to this point, you’ve been unimaginable and I couldn’t have had the success I’ve loved with a greater staff of individuals round me!

‘Lastly, an enormous thanks to all my followers, you’ve been so supportive through the years. Your messages and kindness have actually helped me pull via some tough occasions.

Large love and don’t fear, I’m again instagramming for good. Ps: I’d love to listen to from you. Till the subsequent submit: Be Good, Do Good, Really feel Good.’

In a weblog posted on Knight Frank in 2017, Mr Daggers detailed his each day routine, which included lunch in Mayfair and dinner with a lawyer on the Chiltern Firehouse.

He wrote: ‘At present my job is feeling particularly glamourous – I’m off to an off-market property value £150 million for a photo-shoot. That’s the explanation [I wear] two watches; you’ll be able to at all times decide a person by his watch so I need to guarantee I put on the best one!’

A spokesman for Knight Frank instructed MailOnline: ‘Knight Frank can verify Daniel Daggers resigned in November 2019 and can depart the agency in February 2020.’

Mr Daggers has been contacted for remark.