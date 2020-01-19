Award-winning photos showcase the most beautiful and tragic moments of life underwater

A smiling shark and bride-like fish are among the many snapshots submitted to the Underwater Images Information’s Ocean Artwork Contest 2019.

Snooty, the feminine lemon shark captured in Florida’s Bonaire Wreck, has grow to be a neighborhood superstar with divers – and her gorgeous image acquired an Honorable Point out within the Portrait class.

One other spotlight from the eighth annual competitors, which attracted submissions from 76 international locations, consists of the blackwater class’s fifth place winner, which seems to indicate a driftfish swimming beneath a Amakusa jellyfish, recognized to have venomous tentacles.

The picture of a smiling shark is captured in Florida and receives an honorable point out within the portrait class

Within the underwater artwork class, ‘Narcissism’ got here in fourth. It’s the work of artist understanding of Daegu, South Korea

‘Sufferer’ got here in first place within the Conservation class, displaying a long-dead turtle trapped in fishing line within the Bahamas.

‘A Pleasant Experience’ got here in first within the Marine life class. It was shot in Queensland, Australia

Within the Blackwater class, ‘Bride’ got here in fifth place. It was shot in Anilao, Philippines. Proper, ‘Radiography’ got here first in Macro class. It was shot in Puerto Galera, Philippines

‘The Choir’ received an honorable point out within the Marine life class. It was shot in Baja California, Mexico

Within the Macro class, ‘The Hyponotist’ got here third place. It was shot in Lembeh Strait, Indonesia

The creature seems virtually bride-like because it fastidiously maneuvers beneath the jellyfish for defense, resembling a veil within the shot in Anilao, Philippines.

Sean lions in Mexico seem to sing, and a shot from Lembeh Strait, Indonesia captures the hypnotic eyes of a snake.

Whereas coral reefs from South Africa to French Polynesia seem in lovely panorama stills from the competitors that handed out $85,000 in prizes.

Within the Conservation class, ‘Sea Turtle Trapped’ got here in fifth. It confirmed a loggerhead sea turtle entangled in deserted fishing gear, off the coast of El Hierrop, Canary Islands

Conservation class – ‘Trapped’ – 2nd Place – an anglerfish trapped in a internet in Punta Chiappa Camogli, Italy

Conservation class -‘Plastic Soup’ third Place – A reef manta surrounded by plastics in Bali, Indonesia

Conservation class – ‘Acropora Robusta Coral Fragments on the Ocean Gardener Coral Nursery in Candidasa Bali’ – 4th Place – Shot in East Bali, Indonesia

Among the many extra unnerving photographs of marine life within the competitors which reveals the very best underwater photographs of the 12 months, the gaping cranium of a useless turtle is seen on the backside of the Atlantic Ocean.

Tangled in a knot of plastic fishing line, the photograph was awarded first place within the Conservation class of the competition and the memorable shot was taken in Eleuthera, Bahamas.

The Atlantic Ocean picture will not be the one heartbreaking one which stood out.

A sea turtle trapped in El Hierrop, Canary Islands and an anglerfish trapped in a internet in Punta Chiappa Camogli, Italy, have been highlights of the Conservation class.

A reef manta surrounded by plastics in Bali, Indonesia additionally reveals up in one of many world’s most prestigious photograph contests.

Crabeater seals have developed a sieve-shaped tooth construction that ﬁlters krill, very similar to whale baleen. They suck up water containing krill, shut their jaws, and push the water between their specialised tooth, trapping the krill inside. Location: Antartica Peninsula

Broad angle class – ‘Underneath the Pier’ Honorable Point out – A shoal of fish beneath a pier in Alor, Indonesia

Chilly water class – ‘Icerock’ 2nd Place – Iceberg with a diver beneath it with video lights shining on the iceberg, supported by Northern Explorers A/S, Tasiilaq, East Greenland, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic, .

Broad angle class – ‘Eye of the Twister’ – third Place – A diver surrounded by fish in Baja, Mexico

Novice huge angle class – The Shepherd’ 1st Place – Shot in Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Novice huge angle class -‘The Blue Arch’ 2nd Place – Shot in Cebu, Philippines

Novice huge angle class -‘Treats from Mooloolah River’ – 1st Place – Shot in Queensland, Australia

Broad angle class – ‘The Cave’ – Honorable Point out – A diver explores a collapse Tuscany, Italy

Conservation was one of many contest’s two new classes in 2019.

Blackwater diving photographs have been among the extra hanging amongst entrants which many components of marine life showing to virtually glow in the dead of night because of a darkish backdrop.

People make an look too.

Apart from unbelievable shot of divers, together with one hanging shot of swimming beneath an iceberg – the underwater artwork class’s fourth place entrant Narcissism, reveals an underwater artist in Daegu, South Korea, recreating her personal picture.

Broad angle class – ‘Paradise’ fifth Place – A coral reef in Fakarava, French Polynesia

Reefscape cetegory – ‘Biodiversity’ 4th Place – Shot in Simon’s City, South Africa

Underwater artwork class -‘Furry at Dawn’ 2nd Place – Shot in Ambon, Indonesia

Compact huge angle class – ‘Coconut Octopus’ Honorable Point out – Shot in Sipalay, Philippines

Compact huge angle class – ‘Boat Filled with Bottles’ 4th Place – Shot in Dauin, Philippines

Macro cetegory – ‘The Story’ 2nd Place – Shot in Lembeh Strait, Indonesia

Compact macro class – ‘Reflection’ Honorable Point out – Shot in Monticolo Lake, Italy

Portrait class – Toads’ – third Place – Shot in Bolzano, Italy

Compact huge angle class -‘Stretching’ third Place – Shot in Lembeh Strait, Indonesia

Marine life class -‘Gigantic Aggregation of Munk Satan Rays in Baja California Sur’ – Honorable Point out – Shot in Baja California Sur, Mexico

Marine life class -‘Unusual Encounters’ 4th Place – Shot in Baja California Sur, Mexico

The brand new Better of Present award went to a dramatic shot of a crabeater seal within the Antarctica Peninsula.

The Rising Star Photographer prize went to Jules Casey for a photograph of six juvenile seahorses.

Tony Wu, Martin Edge, Marty Snyderman and Scott Gietler helped within the judging course of.

Macro class – ‘The Indian’ – Honorable Point out – Shot in Anilao, Philippines

Novice macro – ‘Who’s it?’ – third Place – Shot in Anilao, Philippines

Novice huge angle class – ‘What Are You Trying At?’ Honorable Point out -Shot in Tulamben, Indonesia.

Macro class – ‘Flamboyant in Area’ fifth Place – Shot in Anilao, Philippines

Novice macro -1st Place – and ‘Better of Present’ runner-up Shot in Victoria, Australia

Nudibranchs class -‘Treats from Mooloolah River’1st Place – Shot in Queensland, Australia

Nudibranchs class -‘Orange UFO’ – fifth Place – Shot in Reunion Island

Novice huge angle class – ‘Chestnut Moray’ fifth Place – Shot in Kralendijk, Bonaire

Portrait class – ‘Cormoran Underwater’ Honorable Point out – Shot in La Paz, Mexico

Portrait class – ‘Silky Portrait and Sundown’ fifth Place

Portrait class -‘Take a look at me’ – 2nd Place – Shot in Saline Joniche, Italy

Tremendous macro class -‘Clownfish Eggs’1st Place – Shot in Tulamben, Indonesia

Tremendous macro class – ‘Spikefin Goby’ – 4th Place – Shot in Cebu, Philippines

Broad angle class – ‘Blur of Sweetlips’ – 1st Place – a shoal of Sweetlips fish in Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Blackwater class -‘Lionfish’ third Place – Shot in Florida

Blackwater class – ‘Lengthy Lure Larval Flounder’Honorable Point out

Blackwater class – ‘Blanket Octopus’ 2nd Place -Shot in Anilao, Philippines

Blackwater class – ‘Snaketooth Swallower’ 1st Place – Shot in Tahiti Island, French Polynesia

Chilly water class -‘Welcoming Committee’ Honorable Point out – Shot in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Chilly water class -‘Catch’ – 4th Place – Shot in Shetland Islands, Scotland

Compact macro class -‘La Communication Non Verbale’ – 4th Place

Compact macro class -‘Telle Une Torpille Pelagia Cherche Sa Proie’ – third Place – Jellyfish reflection in Cap dÂ´Antibes, France

Compact macro class -‘Ponda Goby with Eggs’ 2nd Place -Shot in Lembeh, Indonesia

Compact behaviour class -‘Open Mouth Grouper’ 1st Place – Shot in Crimson Sea, Egypt