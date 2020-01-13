Awesome Games Done Quick Makes Over $3.13 Million for Charity

Speedrunning and charities have gone hand in hand for fairly a while now, largely because of Video games Achieved Fast and its varied charity occasions. Superior Video games Achieved Fast 2020, which simply completed, options varied speedrunners getting collectively and taking part in random (some might even say superior) video games as shortly as they will. As they play, individuals can donate to the occasion, generally triggering particular incentives that make the runs extra attention-grabbing. For instance, by hitting $four,000 through the run for Management, the runner let the viewers choose which language to play the sport in, and at $10,000 he confirmed off each the Ashtray Maze and Dyna-Mite!! music video segments, that are usually skipped in speedruns.

Superior Video games Achieved Fast 2020 raised $Three.13 million donated by over 54,000 individuals. The cash was donated to Stop Most cancers Basis, which focuses on serving to individuals catch most cancers early and try to forestall it earlier than it will possibly even begin.

With this occasion’s whole, Video games Achieved Fast has donated greater than $25 million to a number of completely different charities, together with Medical doctors With out Borders, AbleGamers, and extra. And extra occasions are on the best way. Superior Video games Achieved Fast 2021 will probably be held from January Three-10, 2021, giving individuals one other likelihood to look at some loopy speedruns and donate much more. For those who don’t wish to wait that lengthy, Summer season Video games Achieved Fast 2020 will probably be held from June 21-28, 2020.

The precise donations are an exquisite feel-good story to start out the yr off, however one other main spotlight was the runs themselves, which featured not solely unbelievable speedrunning expertise however some loopy modifiers that basically upped the stakes. Have you ever ever seen two individuals play Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! whereas utilizing one controller and blindfolded? Suppose it’d be cool to look at a man beat The Final of Us: Left Behind in 5 and a half minutes? Questioning how somebody can beat all 5 single-player Fallout video games in two and a half hours? It doesn’t matter what you take pleasure in, there are definitely a minimum of just a few runs value watching.