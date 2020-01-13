Axed Emmerdale actor Asan N’Jie to appear in new BBC crime thriller

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Ex-Emmerdale actor Asan N’Jie has landed a brand new function, his first since he was sacked from the present for threatening to ‘knife’ Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.

The actor performed Ellis Chapman within the cleaning soap however was axed after he threatened Mr Lomas, 44, on the TV Selection Awards in London in September.

He’s now set to look in BBC One drama Bloodlands, with the 25-year-old saying he’s ‘actually trying ahead’ to the undertaking.

The BBC One crime thriller is written by Jed Mercurio, of Line of Responsibility, and also will star James Nesbitt, who will play a detective searching an murderer.

Discussing his function, N’Jie mentioned he might be working with some ‘wonderful actors’.

In the course of the brawl in September that led to his sacking, the actor was seen throwing a punch at Mr Lomas and shouting: ‘I will f*****g kill you’ in entrance of shocked onlookers.

N’Jie had been concerned in a knife assault plot on Emmerdale earlier than the incident.

In footage from the evening, he could possibly be heard saying: ‘Do you assume you’re a f*****g massive man? I will f*****g kill you. I will f*****g knife you.’

After the then-Emmerdale actor threw the punch, I am A Movie star’s Malique Thompson-Dwyer bumped into the room to intervene and bundle Jamie out.

Following the assault, an ITV spokesperson informed MailOnline: ‘Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday pending additional investigation into an incident at a central London lodge on Monday evening.

N’Jie, pictured throughout an episode of Emmerdale the place he performed Ellis Chapman, is now set to look in BBC One drama Bloodlands

‘ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan’s contract has been terminated with quick impact.’

The actor’s closing scenes aired in mid October with the star laying low since. He has been changed on the cleaning soap by Aaron Anthony.

N’jie apologised for his actions, saying afterwards: ‘My behaviour on the TV Selection Awards was utterly unacceptable and really a lot out of character.

‘I’m devastated, settle for full duty and am decided to study from this.’