AXS TV Ending Deal With New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Professional Wrestling as soon as had one of many hottest tv exhibits on AXS TV. Then Anthem Sports activities purchased AXS TV and that abruptly modified.

Influence Wrestling discovered a brand new residence on their mum or dad firm’s new community. That put NJPW in a clumsy place and now they’re being ignored to a big extent.

There are at the moment no plans for AXS to air a Wrestle Kingdom 14 particular. That’s fairly notable since Wrestle Kingdom can be two nights subsequent month that means that they may generate much more consideration with a number of specials.

Dave Meltzer famous that the NJPW and AXS TV deal is ending one yr early. The community has “lost interest in promoting a rival company to the company they own.”

This was not a problem with rankings. NJPW “run the same market as Impact.” That’s the situation.

AXS TV fired lots of people when Anthem took over. That included “all the key people who made the New Japan deal.” Now we’ll simply must see the place NJPW may land on tv subsequent.