AXS TV Not Making Any Plans For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

Influence Wrestling was actually saved by their Anthem homeowners once they purchased AXS. Now Influence Wrestling has a tv house, nevertheless it was already New Japan Professional Wrestling’s station.

Dave Meltzer defined on Wrestling Observer Radio that NJPW very effectively is likely to be shifting away from AXS quickly sufficient. They haven’t been getting any promoting love like they as soon as did. Now it looks like AXS may not be making any plans for New Japan’s largest present of the yr.

“AXS is not the answer. AXS is obviously not going to promote them any longer. I mean I don’t know how long they’ll be on that station, but they’re not going to be heavily promoted for that station. I think we saw that when they didn’t tape the San Jose show. There’s nothing scheduled for the Tokyo Dome show.”

AXS may not be NJPW’s house for very lengthy, however one other channel might positively flip this loss into a giant achieve. Let’s simply see what occurs in 2020.

In the event you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information