Ayatollah Khamenei calls missile strike on US bases a ‘slap in the face’ for Americans

Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the moment declared it had given its enemy America ‘a slap within the face’ after pounding two Iraqi bases containing US troops with a stream of ballistic missiles.

The Muslim cleric addressed the nation in Tehran and hinted at extra assaults saying final evening’s army retaliation for the assassination of his high basic Qassem Soleimani continues to be ‘not enough’ revenge.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated: ‘Final evening we slapped them on the face. In the case of confrontation, army actions of those varieties are usually not sufficient. The corrupt presence of the US ought to come to an finish’.

As his supporters chanted ‘Dying to America’, lots of them in tears, Khamenei praised Soleimani calling him a ‘nice, courageous warrior’ and ‘pricey good friend to us.’

He additionally accused the US of making an attempt to take away Lebanon’s Iranian-aligned militant group Hezbollah in its bid to assist Israel.

Donald Trump has stated there have been no US casualties – however Iranian state tv stated at the least 80 ‘American terrorists’ had been killed in assaults involving 15 missiles launched by Tehran.

It additionally stated US helicopters and army tools had been ‘severely broken’, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had 100 different targets within the area in its sights if Washington fought again.

The Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq that was visited by Donald Trump in December 2018 and the Erbil base in Iraqi Kurdistan had been each struck by the missiles on Tuesday at about 5.30pm (EST)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies in opposition to retaliating over the missile assault.

In a press release issued by way of Iran’s state-run IRNA information company, it stated: ‘We’re warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist military, that any territory that’s the start line of aggressive acts in opposition to Iran might be focused.’

President Donald Trump says ‘all is nicely’ and ‘up to now so good’ because the harm and casualties proceed to be assessed after Iran fired greater than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops in a revenge assault for the U.S. drone strike that killed a high Iranian basic.

‘All is nicely! Missiles launched from Iran at two army bases situated in Iraq. Evaluation of casualties & damages happening now. Thus far, so good! We have now probably the most highly effective and nicely geared up army anyplace on the earth, by far,’ Trump tweeted late Tuesday as he broke his silence on the missile assault.

Trump stated he could be making an official assertion on Wednesday morning concerning the assaults.

Iran’s international minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated Iran ‘took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence’, however it’s unclear whether or not the strikes will fulfill many Iranians’ calls for for retaliation in opposition to the US.

The Pentagon says the missiles had been ‘clearly launched from Iran’ to focus on U.S. army and coalition forces in Iraq

The Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq that Trump visited in December 2018 and the Erbil base in Iraqi Kurdistan had been each struck by the missiles on Tuesday at about 5.30pm (EST).

The Pentagon says the missiles had been ‘clearly launched from Iran’ to focus on U.S. army and coalition forces in Iraq. A U.S. official stated there have been no instant reviews of American casualties, although buildings had been nonetheless being searched. Iraqi officers say there have been no casualties amongst their forces both.

A army official has revealed the U.S. had early warnings of the Iranian missile launches and had been capable of the sound the alarms at at the least one of many two focused bases. These in hurt’s method had been capable of scramble to security and conceal in bunkers throughout the assault, the official informed USA As we speak. U.S. troops on the base had been practising security drills for a while.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which controls the nation’s missile program, confirmed that they fired the rockets in retaliation for final week’s killing of Iranian basic Qassem Soleimani, in keeping with state TV.

They reported the operation’s identify was ‘Martyr Soleimani’ and it befell simply hours after the slain basic’s funeral.

The rockets used within the assault, in keeping with Iranian TV, had been Fatteh-110 ballistic missiles, which have a spread of 186 miles or 300km.

The Iranian air pressure has since deployed a number of fighter jets to patrol it airspace, in keeping with reviews – as Iran warned the U.S. and its allies within the area to not retaliate.

The Pentagon stated it was nonetheless working to evaluate the harm.

‘In latest days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Division of Protection has taken all applicable measures to safeguard our personnel and companions. These bases have been on excessive alert attributable to indications that the Iranian regime deliberate to assault our forces,’ a press release from the Pentagon learn.

‘It’s clear that these missiles had been launched from Iran and focused at the least two Iraqi army bases internet hosting U.S. army and coalition personnel at al-Assad and Irbil. We’re engaged on preliminary battle harm assessments.

‘As we consider the scenario and our response, we’ll take all mandatory measures to guard and defend U.S. personnel, companions, and allies within the area.’

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a department of the Iranian Armed Forces, reportedly stated Iran’s supreme chief Ayatollah Khamenei was personally within the management heart coordinating the assaults.

Additionally they warned U.S. allies within the Center East that they might face retaliation if America strikes again in opposition to any Iranian targets from their bases.

‘We’re warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist military, that any territory that’s the start line of aggressive acts in opposition to Iran might be focused,’ they stated. It additionally threatened Israel.

Protection Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been noticed arriving on the White Home quickly after information of the strikes broke.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham stated on Tuesday evening that the missile strikes had been an ‘act of battle’ and stated Trump had all the ability he wanted to behave.

‘That is an act of battle by any cheap definition,’ Graham informed Fox Information’ Sean Hannity. ‘The President has all of the authority he wants below Article II to reply.’