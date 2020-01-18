Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Germany, UK, France, Calls Them “US Errand Boys”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was addressing a gathering of worshippers at a prayer floor in Tehran (File)

Tehran:

In a uncommon public sermon on Friday, Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei hit out at Germany, France and the UK for being the “errand boys of the US” who weren’t reliable and in addition mocked US officers as “clowns”.

“Following the US exit from the JCPOA, the three governments started to speak nonsense but I said from the beginning that they are not trustworthy, as they will do nothing and will be at the US service,” information company IRNA quoted him addressing a gathering of worshippers on the Imam Khomeini Mosalla (prayer floor) in Tehran.

The very best religious and political authority in Iran famous that “today after a lapse of one year it was clear that they are the US errand boys”, reported the information company.

Ayatollah Khamenei acknowledged that “the three contemptuous European governments expect to bring the Iranian nation to its knees but they are too small to bring the Iranian nation to its knees”.

Their negotiations are additionally intertwined with deception, as the identical individuals sitting on the negotiating desk are the identical terrorists working in Baghdad Airport; they’re the identical however their garments are modified, he stated.

The remarks come days after Iranian common, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq. Iran retaliated with strikes on US targets.

IRNA reported that on the assassination of the Soleimani, Ayatollah Khamenei went on to emphasize that “the very incident of this martyrdom itself was one of many instances the place the need of the Almighty is revealed as a result of the notorious US authorities precipitated a scandal for itself; they killed an individual who was the strongest and strongest commander main the fight towards terrorism.

“Martyr Soleimani was within the true sense of the phrase probably the most mighty anti-terrorism commander within the area who grew to become well-known for that,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

Earlier in 2012 in the course of the Arab Spring uprisings within the area, Iran’s Supreme Chief had delivered a sermon and equally within the 12 months 2009 he had addressed individuals throughout widespread protests in Iran after disputed presidential elections.