December 23, 2019 | 1:07am

A lady in Arizona is dealing with critical prices after she allegedly tried to set her boyfriend on hearth as a result of he wouldn’t have fun her new job at a Subway restaurant, in accordance with a report.

Kathy Jones, 46, was arrested on one rely every of aggravated assault with a lethal weapon and legal harm for the Dec. 11 incident, KHOU reported.

The person, who can also be her roommate, informed investigators she sprayed him with lighter fluid after which threw lit matches at him.

Jones informed police that though she had no reminiscence of committing the allegations, she did recall being indignant that the sufferer wasn’t taken with commending her for her new job.

Jones had imbibed two Smirnoff Ice vodka drinks and two drinks with rum, in accordance with charging paperwork.

She is being held on a $15,000 bond.