Azharuddin’s 100 Crore Defamation Threat After Travel Agent’s Police Case

Md Azharuddin dismissed allegations made by an Aurangabad journey agent as “baseless” (File)

Aurangabad, Maharashtra:

A case has been registered in opposition to former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and two others in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad after a journey agent lodged a police grievance alleging that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 20.96 lakh, an official stated in the present day.

Azharuddin, nevertheless, dismissed the allegation as “baseless”, and stated he’ll take authorized motion in opposition to the complainant, Mohammad Shahab.

Mr Shahab, proprietor of Danish Excursions and Travels company in Aurangabad, alleged in his grievance that he booked numerous worldwide flight tickets value Rs 20.96 lakh for Azharuddin and a few others in November final yr on the request of the previous India captain’s private assistant Mujib Khan, the police official stated.

Mr Shahab additionally claimed that he was repeatedly promised fee on-line, however he didn’t obtain any cash.

In his grievance, Mr Shahab stated that when he requested for the fee, Mujib Khan’s affiliate Sudesh Awakkal despatched an e-mail saying he has transferred Rs 10.6 lakh to him, nevertheless it was not acquired, the official stated.

On November 24, Mr Awakkal despatched Mr Shahab an image on WhatsApp of a cheque issued by him. Mujib Khan additionally did the identical on November 29, however the complainant alleged that he didn’t obtain any of the cheques, he stated.

Mr Shahab on Wednesday lodged a grievance on the Metropolis Chowk police station in Aurangabad in opposition to Mohammad Azharuddin, Mujib Khan and Sudesh Awakkal below sections 420 – dishonest, 406 – prison breach of belief, and 34 – frequent intention, of the Indian Penal Code.

In the meantime, Azharuddin stated the allegations in opposition to him had been baseless.

I strongly garbage the false FIR filed in opposition to me in Aurangabad. I am consulting my authorized crew, and could be taking actions as crucial pic.twitter.com/6XrembCP7T – Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 22, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, the previous cricketer stated, “There is no truth in this complaint and is made just to be in limelight. The allegations made in the complaint are baseless. I will seek legal advice and file defamation case worth Rs 100 crore against the complainant.”

