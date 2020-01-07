B.C. man says he was fired after complaining about BBQ sauce holiday gift

A person in British Columbia mentioned he was fired from his job after complaining on social media in regards to the firm reward he obtained for the Christmas vacation.

Hussien Mehaidli, from Burnaby, mentioned Canadian staff at Fastenal have been gifted a 350 ml bottle of barbecue sauce from Edmonton-based firm Get Sauced and a picket barbecue scraper.

Previously, Mehaidli mentioned staff on the U.S.-based industrial and development supplies wholesaler would get a field full of numerous goodies, like cookies, chocolate and beef jerky.

It was as if the Christmas Grinch chosen the presents.

“I work really hard,” Mehaidli, 27, informed CTV Information. “We get pushed really hard to reach our sales goals. I felt I gave this company so much and I felt really disrespected when I was given barbecue sauce as a holiday gift.”

He determined to vent his frustration by means of an nameless Twitter account and tagged the corporate’s Canadian and American profiles.

“What kind of multi billion dollar company gifts it’s (sic) Canadian employees barbecue sauce as a holiday gift? Yet the USA employees stuff their face with an actual holiday gift box!”

A day later, he was referred to as in by his supervisor in regards to the tweet.

“He called me by my Twitter name,” Mehaidli mentioned.

He was requested to delete the tweet, however he had already accomplished so.

Mehaidli thinks administration was in a position to determine his Twitter account as a result of a photograph exhibiting WWE tickets he purchased for a Vancouver present additionally revealed his pc work station and elements of his office.

On Dec. 30, simply 10 days later, he was referred to as in once more by his supervisor and was promptly fired.

Based on an “exit interview” letter Mehaidli obtained, he was terminated for “violation of standards of conduct policy – acceptable conduct section.”

“Christmas just came by,” Mehaidli mentioned. “There are bills to be paid, my visa bill. Money is an issue. I’m a very heavy believer in God and everything happens for a reason, but I believe I was done very, very dirty.”