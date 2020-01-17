B.Ed. 2020: The responsibility of B.Ed's Joint Entrance Examination again to the university

Preparation for conducting Joint B.Ed. Entrance Examination – 2020 Is entrusted to Lucknow College. To date, the college has efficiently carried out B.Ed mixed entrance examination 6 occasions. On this regard, Particular Secretary Abdul Samad issued an order to the Registrar of the College.

College has accomplished the method of admission from the doorway examination 2010 after which 2015 to 2018 constantly from the doorway examination Whereas 2019, the command of B.Ed admission was given to Ruhelkhand College Bareilly.