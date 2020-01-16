BA captain sends mayday alert and wears oxygen mask to land plane as co-pilot is ‘overcome by fumes’

A BA captain despatched a Mayday alert and wore an oxygen masks as he was compelled to make an emergency touchdown at Heathrow after his co-pilot was overcome by suspected fumes whereas on the controls, MailOnline can reveal.

The night flight from Athens was 4 nautical miles from London when the primary officer, who was flying the airplane, fell in poor health.

As he might not operate correctly, the captain was compelled to take over and lift the alarm within the last phases of the flight.

The incident is the most recent in so-called ‘fume occasions’ involving flight crew on a BA passenger jet and the Air Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) is investigating.

Virtually 300 ‘fume occasions’ have been reported on BA flights final 12 months and virtually 100 instances of alleged ‘aerotoxicity’ are being introduced in opposition to the airline.

On this newest incident, the primary officer had been declared match to fly earlier than embarking the A3200-200 jet within the Greek capital for the 4 hour flight on January 2.

Whereas bringing the airplane into its last strategy to Heathrow, he complained about feeling unwell.

A spokesman for the airline denied claims made by BA insiders that the primary officer had really fainted and was slumped over the management column because the airplane was about to land.

The captain instantly took cost, radioed the management tower and each he and the primary officer placed on respiration masks.

Inside two minutes – at eight.25pm – the A320 plane had landed and was then grounded for 48 hours whereas BA investigated.

The primary officer was met by medical workers, assessed after which allowed to go dwelling whereas cabin crew and passengers remained unaware of the drama happening within the cockpit.

BA admitted that the officer had fallen in poor health, the alarm was raised and oxygen masks have been used however wouldn’t say what prompted him to really feel unwell.

Nonetheless they mentioned ‘fume occasions’ might be attributable to quite a lot of causes akin to burnt meals and e-cigarettes – regardless that these are banned on board.

BA mentioned it was commonplace observe for pilots to placed on oxygen masks in the event that they worry their respiration has been compromised by probably harmful odours that have an effect on their capacity to fly the airplane.

A BA spokesman mentioned: ‘The Captain landed the plane safely, and prospects disembarked as regular.

‘Because the First Officer was feeling unwell, he was seen by an airport paramedic as a precaution, earlier than going dwelling.’

An AAIB spokesman mentioned: ‘An incident was reported to the AAIB and we’re investigating. When our investigation has concluded we are going to publish a report.’

The airline is being sued by virtually 100 workers who declare their well being has been affected by the fumes from the engines which are mentioned to scent like previous socks.

Aviation consultants say essentially the most possible explanation for a fume occasion is a damaged seal or upkeep challenge oil leak.

Oil for plane engines incorporates an additive known as tricresyl phosphate, or TCP, that helps cut back put on on the engines. It’s a toxin that may scent like previous socks and causes nausea a vomiting to anybody who inhales it.

In its authorized motion Unite – which represents cabin crew – claims pilots and crew are uncovered to frequent ‘fume occasions’ that may result in persistent ill-health and life-threatening circumstances.

Howard Beckett, from Unite, mentioned: ‘The airline trade can’t proceed to cover from the problem of poisonous cabin air while putting the well being and security of aircrew in danger.’

The case is being spearheaded by the household of BA pilot Richard Westgate, 43, who took his personal life in 2012 from an overdose of sleeping tablets.

His household say his in poor health well being attributable to poisonous fumes led him to self medicate and contribute to his loss of life.

In April 2017, a coroner overseeing an inquest into his loss of life dominated his overdose was unintended, however heard proof autopsy revealed injury to his coronary heart and nervous system, which his household say have been indicators of his publicity to aerotoxicity.

BA have denied any legal responsibility in Mr Westgate’s loss of life and the Excessive Courtroom case is ongoing.

The BA spokesman mentioned: ‘We might by no means function an plane if we believed it posed any well being or security danger to our prospects or crew.

‘Analysis commissioned by the European Aviation Security Company in 2017 concluded that the air high quality on board plane was related or higher than that noticed in regular indoor environments.

‘Security is our first precedence and each report is totally investigated, with usually 151 engineering checks earlier than an plane is cleared to proceed flying.

‘Fume or odour occasions have been discovered to be attributable to a variety of points, together with burnt meals within the oven, aerosols and e-cigarettes, strongly-smelling meals in cabin luggage, and de-icing fluid.’