BA flight attendant, 20, killed with two male cabin crew colleagues

Rachel Clark, 20, died within the collision close to London Heathrow Airport on Tuesday evening

A 20-year-old British Airways flight attendant killed in a crash with a lorry simply earlier than midnight on New 12 months’s Eve was at the moment praised as ‘type and delightful’.

Rachel Clark died within the collision close to London Heathrow Airport on Tuesday alongside fellow cabin crew members Joe Finnis, 25, and Dominic Fell, 23.

The crash occurred when their white Toyota Yaris they have been travelling in collided with a white Mercedes HGV at a junction in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm.

One other 25-year-old stewardess, who was additionally of their automobile however has not but been named, survived and is presently in a critical situation in hospital.

Miss Clark, from South West London, had beforehand labored for the Harlequins rugby union group in Twickenham, and attended Gumley Home Convent College in Hounslow and Kingston Faculty.

Her buddy Marnee Burgess stated on Fb: ‘I am unable to consider you are gone. I’ll always remember that lovely smile that lights up each room you enter.

‘Three years appears like a lifetime I’ve identified you. Thanks for welcoming me into your loved ones and treating me like I’ve all the time been a part of it.

‘I’ll always remember how a lot you cherished my boys and the way superb you have been with them and the recollections will keep near my coronary heart perpetually. ‘

Joe Finnis, 25, has additionally been named in tributes after he was killed within the automobile crash in Surrey

One other buddy, Hanushe Lala, added: ‘I’m actually misplaced for phrases; you have been a sort, stunning and clever one that solely ever brightened up everybody’s day

‘You’ll all the time have a particular place in my coronary heart, perpetually and all the time. I hope you relaxation in everlasting peace. All our ideas and prayers are with your loved ones and family members.’

All 4 cabin crew have been pals seeing within the New 12 months collectively – two had completed work at Heathrow at 6pm, whereas the opposite two have been off and never on account of be on responsibility.

A ‘BA Angels Fund’ arrange on Gofundme by fellow cabin crew member Stephen Criminal for the households of these affected has now raised greater than £44,000.

Fellow cabin crew members have modified their profile photos on Fb to a memorial picture studying ‘perpetually in our hearts’ with the BA brand.

Tributes for Dominic Fell (above), 23, included ‘hold flying excessive’ after he was named as a sufferer

Writing on Fb, fellow cabin crew member Lizzie-Lil Loughrey, stated: ‘RIP Joe, actually in shock. I solely noticed you two weeks in the past and was saying how completely satisfied I used to be for you and that it might be bizarre seeing you again (in) uniform.

‘Completely heartbroken. Ideas are with your loved ones and the households of the opposite crew concerned’.

One other buddy, Henry Ambrose, stated: ‘Joe Finnis, gutting information. Though we had solely flown collectively just a few occasions you most definitely had a huge impact on the expertise I had at BA. Relaxation in peace man.’

Paying tribute to each, Bailey Faulkner, stated: ‘It is a unhappy time once you get a message being informed that two shut mates from the skies have each handed away minutes earlier than 2020.

‘I could not thanks each for the countless journeys collectively all the world over which every time was stuffed with boozing and laughter, not forgetting the times spent sat within the pub! Gutted you have gone however you will by no means be forgotten! Maintain flying excessive.’

The crash occurred when the white Toyota Yaris the cabin crew have been travelling in collided with a white Mercedes HGV at a junction in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm on New 12 months’s Eve

Mr Finnis, a former RAF Cadet from Southampton, had undergone pilot coaching alongside his cabin crew function at British Airways.

And Mr Fell, from London, who had been at BA for greater than two years, seems to have had a ardour for images.

Mr Criminal, a member of cabin crew at British Airways, arrange the fundraising web page for the households of these affected.

Writing on the web page, he stated: ‘As you are actually all in all probability conscious, on New 12 months’s Eve we misplaced three fellow Blended Fleet Crew in a deadly automobile crash, and one other is in hospital in a critical situation.

‘I’ve arrange this fund to lift cash in order that we as a fleet can ship a pleasant flower association to the three crew members funerals and hopefully make a pleasant donation to a charity of the households selecting.

‘Additionally the crew member who’s in hospital will want all of the help and assist they’ll want after they get out of hospital and as such I would really like to have the ability to give them a pleasant sum of cash, to assist them in these first few months.

‘I do know it’s January and I do know that cash is tight however I do know that as a fleet we are going to pull collectively and make this occur.’

The driving force of the lorry was unhurt and brought to hospital as a precaution following the crash

Commenting on the fundraiser, Ben Nunn stated: ‘Had the pleasure of spending a small period of time with Dom. Superb younger man. Such devastating information. RIP Angels.’

Whereas Elaine Pearse stated: ‘RIP Too younger, too quickly tragic. My daughters pals, work household, fly excessive.

‘Dom, I met you as soon as, made an enduring impression, beautiful lad, cheeky smile, RIP.’

And Lauren Powell stated: ‘Such unhappy information Joe you may be actually missed. Three lives taken means too early my coronary heart goes out to your entire households. Maintain hovering excessive angels.’

Additionally commenting on the fundraiser, Ruth Atkins stated: ‘Such tragic and devastating information. Sending love and deepest sympathy to their households.’

A map exhibits the place the crash occurred in Stanwell, close to Heathrow, and simply outdoors London

And Gemma Waddington stated: ‘Such unhappy information. Beautiful to see the BA household coming collectively to help one another although.’

Jai Dillon, a British Airways Pilot Ambassador and Recruitment Pilot, was amongst these paying tribute to the cabin crew at the moment.

He stated: ‘Ideas are with the family and friends of the three crew who have been tragically taken from us final evening while driving residence from work to be with their family members for New 12 months.’

Whereas the British Airway Flying with Confidence course Twitter account additionally tweeted: ‘Final evening we tragically misplaced three members of our British Airway household.

‘Our ideas and prayers are with their pals and households throughout this very tough time.’

Law enforcement officials are pictured on the scene of the crash in Stanwell, Surrey. Particles was left strewn within the highway following the horror smash

A fundraising web page has been arrange for the households of these affected, with tributes flooding in on the GoFundMe web page (above and beneath)

The group collided with the freight truck that had been destined for the airport and was believed to have been loaded with harmful items that have been on account of be shipped to Amsterdam.

The driving force of the lorry was unhurt after the automobile was believed to have been dashing again to a pub within the Longford space of London so its passengers might see within the New 12 months.

No arrests have been made. The highway was closed whereas the HGV was recovered.

British Airways stated in a press release: ‘We’re deeply saddened to study of the loss of life of our colleagues concerned in a highway site visitors collision final evening.

‘Our ideas are with their household and pals, who we’re supporting at this distressing time.’

Witnesses on the scene stated the automobile had been doing no less than 80 miles an hour after it pulled out of the junction simply earlier than 11.39pm.

Footage from the scene present restoration staff taking the white automobile away, which seems to have blood stains on the automobile door.

Law enforcement officials have been additionally on the scene and proof was seen in luggage on the pavement, whereas particles littered the ground.

These on the scene added that the realm was like a ‘battle zone with bits left everywhere in the highway’.

‘We heard the 2 ladies within the rear of the automobile screaming. The emergency providers obtained right here actually rapidly and even the hearth service went to the incident.

‘That they had no likelihood, the automobile was doing no less than 80 miles an hour because it pulled out of the junction into the trail of the lorry’.

Law enforcement officials have been on the scene (pictured) and restoration staff have been additionally on the scene clearing the highway

Tributes for the pair have additionally been posted on Fb (above and beneath)

No arrests have been made, the highway remained closed on Wednesday to permit for the restoration of the HGV, and police are interesting for witnesses to contact them.

An area resident who had rushed out of her residence to see what had occurred informed how the Dnata lorry was already within the water by the point she arrived and the way later, medics have been making an attempt to avoid wasting a girl mendacity within the highway for 45 minutes, whereas one other physique was beneath a white sheet.

Barbara Ali, a mother-of-one, stated: ‘At 11.36pm I texted my buddy as a result of I heard a extremely loud bang. It was like a lorry was leaping from someplace, that is the one means I can describe it.

‘I believed at first it was fireworks as a result of it was New 12 months’s Eve so I didn’t go outdoors however later after I heard the sirens and noticed the blue lights I went out.

‘I noticed one individual on the highway with a white bag over them.

‘They have been doing first assist on an individual for 45 minutes. I could not see if it was a person or a girl. I can think about for the paramedics it was a extremely terrible evening.

‘A hearth brigade officer informed us the lorry driver had swerved into the river as a result of he was making an attempt to keep away from hitting the automobile.’

The 32-year-old neighbour added: ‘This can be a actually harmful highway. The council must do an investigation and reduce down a number of the bushes that are blocking individuals from having the ability to see what’s coming across the nook after they pull out of the junction.’

The automobile above collided with a lorry that had been destined for the airport. The driving force of the lorry was unhurt

Two males aged 25 and 23 and a girl aged 20 who have been within the Yaris died on the scene (pictured)

An area driver, who didn’t need to be named, stated the crash scene seemed ‘dangerous’.

He described it as ‘a foul highway’ that wants widening, including: ‘You’ll be amazed what number of accidents have occurred down that highway.’

A spokesman for freight firm dnata stated this afternoon: ‘We will affirm that considered one of our vans was concerned in a highway site visitors accident on the night of December 31.

‘We’re totally helping related authorities with their investigations. Our ideas and condolences are with the households of these affected by this very unhappy incident.’

Surrey Police stated: ‘Officers have been known as to Bedfont Street at 11.39pm on December 31 following experiences of the collision on the junction with Lengthy Lane. The collision resulted within the lorry leaving the highway and coming into the Longford River, which runs parallel with Bedfont Street.

‘A variety of emergency providers have responded to the incident and the roads within the quick space are closed whereas the incident is investigation.’

Sergeant Chris Schultze from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit stated: ‘As a part of that investigation we’re asking for any witnesses to come back ahead, and if anybody has any CCTV, dashcam or different data which will help the investigation to come back ahead

