BA passenger is accused of assaulting five flight attendants, smoking and being drunk on aircraft

A BA passenger handcuffed after working amok on a transatlantic flight allegedly tried to headbutt cabin crew after managing to interrupt free from his restraint, a courtroom has heard.

William Clegg, 30, of Notting Hill, west London, is charged with assaulting 5 flight attendants, smoking on the plane, climbing over sleeping travellers, and attempting to tear a cushion from a seat whereas flying from Texas to London Heathrow.

Earlier magistrates heard allegations that he had put a T-shirt over a feminine cabin crew member’s head earlier than pulling one other member of workers to the bottom.

At one level Clegg was restrained with handcuffs however managed to flee earlier than persevering with his ‘weird’ spree, the courtroom heard.

Clegg stood earlier than Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court docket carrying a blue swimsuit and entered not responsible pleas to 5 fees of assault, being drunk on an plane and smoking on an plane.

He additionally pleaded not responsible to behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly method in the direction of a member of plane crew.

Monique Duncan, prosecuting, mentioned: ‘It is a prolonged incident on August 25 this 12 months. Mr Clegg was a passenger travelling on the BA flight to London Heathrow.

‘He was described as being extraordinarily disruptive through the flight. He was served a glass of wine by one of many cabin crew, however continued to ask for extra alcohol.

‘He turned more and more aggressive. At one level he has lunged in the direction of a member of workers and positioned a t-shirt over her head. He’s then seen to be strolling round and climbing over sleeping passengers.

‘He has grabbed one of many members of cabin crew by the forearm and pulled him to the ground which has prompted the opposite crew members to retrain him and place him in handcuffs.

‘He managed to free himself from the restraint and kicked out on the seat in entrance of him and tried to tear the cushion off one off the seats on the aircraft.

‘At one level he tried to head-butt one of many members of workers. His behaviour was extraordinarily disruptive and aggressive whereas in drink.’

Ben Summers, defending Clegg, advised the courtroom his consumer was uncontrolled as a result of a cocktail of sleeping remedy.

He mentioned: ‘The quantity of alcohol was very restricted, it was three glasses.

‘The difficulty right here is of non-insane automatism. He was on a mixture of remedy for sleep deprivation.

‘This had put him in a state described by witnesses as weird.’

Clegg, of Notting Hill, west London, was launched on unconditional bail to subsequent seem at Isleworth Crown Court docket in January.