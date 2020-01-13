BA pilot, 65, blasts ‘appalling’ family courts amid his 20 year divorce battle with ex-wife

A ex-British Airways captain who has been embroiled in a 20 yr divorce battle together with his ex spouse right this moment blasted household courts as ‘appalling’ and claims his human rights have been breached.

4 time married Richard Wilmot, 65, spent 16 years denying his daughter was his personal and bombarded his ex Viki Maughan with emails in the course of the two decade lengthy authorized struggle.

The pilot, who lives on the Isle of Man, says he has requested the European Court docket of Human Rights to have a look at his case as a result of a number of hearings had been staged with out him.

In an interview right this moment he complained about the best way his case had been dealt with, after he misplaced court docket fights and was criticised by a Excessive Court docket choose who oversaw the newest stage of the litigation in October final yr.

Mr Wilmot stated greater than 30 hearings had been staged in his absence as a result of he had not been ‘served discover’ and stated so he didn’t suppose he had been pretty handled.

He stated his underlying argument was that the case ought to have been heard in Germany not Britain. He stated Miss Maughan, who had additionally labored for British Airways and been a cabin providers director, was German and, he stated, that they had spent most of their married life residing in Germany.

Richard Wilmot (pictured) who lives on the Isle of Man, says he has requested the European Court docket of Human Rights to have a look at his case as a result of a number of hearings had been staged with out him. Proper: His ex spouse Viki Maughan

He stated: ‘My expertise of the household courts in England has been appalling. This could have been argued in Germany.

‘It’s got nothing to do with the UK household courts. I’ve complained to the European Court docket of Human Rights. There have been 34 hearings in my absence.

‘I really feel that could be a breach of my human rights. I have not heard again from the European court docket but.’

After a listening to on the Household Division of the Excessive Court docket in London in October, Mr Justice Mostyn barred Mr Wilmot from harassing Ms Maughan, who’s in her 50s.

Mr Wilmot (pictured) spent 16 years accusing his spouse of being a liar and claiming that his daughter was not his

Ms Maughan and Mr Wilmot had lived in idyllic £800,000 nation pile (pictured) in Cranbrook, Kent, earlier than they separated within the late 1990s

He concluded that Mr Wilmot had ‘grossly harassed’ his ex and her legal professionals and described the case as one of many worst examples of ‘vexatious litigation misconduct’.

The choose’s order barred Mr Wilmot from ‘pursuing any conduct’ which quantities to harassment, and a ‘common civil restraint order’, which stops him making court docket functions with out permission.

He stated Mr Wilmot’s ‘actions’ had led to his ex-wife operating up authorized payments of greater than £40,000.

Mr Wilmot and Miss Maughan separated in 1997 after marrying in 1991.

Whereas collectively, Ms Maughan and Mr Wilmot had lived in idyllic £800,000 nation pile in Cranbrook, Kent, till the wedding broke down and he branded her a ‘liar’ and accused her of fathering their baby with one other man.

Mr Wilmot has flown for British Airways in addition to Turkish Airways and has been battling his ex within the courts for 20 years

Divorce court docket proceedings started in 1999 and Mr Justice Mostyn stated, in a written ruling printed in October, that there had been ‘dozens of hearings’ earlier than ‘quite a few judges’.

In early 2018, Mr Justice Mostyn had ordered Mr Wilmot to pay Miss Maughan practically £600,000.

The order to pay the again upkeep and authorized prices was made by a Excessive Court docket choose who slammed Mr Wilmot for his ‘utter folly’ as he dominated he’s ‘past any doubt in any respect’ the daddy of a kid he has denied was his for 16 years.

Mr Wilmot insisted his ex was ‘a liar’ and that the lady was fathered, not by him, however by a lover he claimed Ms Maughan was secretly seeing earlier than they divorced.

Through the March 2018 listening to, Lord Justice Lloyd outlined Mr Wilmot’s allegation that the 2001 divorce settlement was ‘obtained by fraud on the a part of Ms Maughan’.

He stated: ‘Specifically, he claims that she pretended…to be financially completely depending on him when actually, he says, she was in a relationship with and financially supported by her new lover.

‘Mr Wilmot has been contending for years that the paternity declaration in relation to this daughter was not dependable and must be put aside.

‘He says two samples had been switched… he has been contending that Ms Maughan has been mendacity and fabricating proof and withholding materials for years.’

However the choose dominated that ‘recorded scientific proof’, following a brand new DNA check carried out in Germany, has ‘concluded that the chance that Captain Wilmot was the true father of the kid was 99.999999 per cent.’

The check ‘demonstrates past any doubt in any respect that Captain Wilmot is the daddy,’ he stated, ordering him to pay nearly £25,000 to place the lady by way of college.

Mr Justice Mostyn additionally ordered him to pay nearly £115,000 in again upkeep – and the ‘astonishing determine’ of greater than £290,000 in authorized prices.

Including in different authorized payments, and the price of a receiver working to ‘recuperate’ funds from Mr Wilmot’s property ‘for the advantage of Ms Maughan,’ he was ordered to pay £593,598.

The choose additionally imposed an e-mail ban on Mr Wilmot after his ex-wife complained about messages despatched to her solicitor.

However within the October listening to Mr Justice Mostyn stated that Mr Wilmot had breached that e-mail ban and despatched the solicitor ‘dozens of messages’.

He added that he hoped that his ruling would ‘convey closure’ including, ‘in spite of everything, I reasoned that following the implementation of my order made on that event there can be nothing left to litigate about,’ he stated.

‘That was, predictably, a hope constructed on sand. Since then (Mr Wilmot) has continued his marketing campaign.’

Mr Justice Mostyn added: ‘He has continued to bombard the court docket with emails and spurious functions.’

Mr Wilmot later remarried and set his new household up in one other upmarket £800,000 nation dwelling in Alcombe, Somerset.

Earlier hearings revealed that he additionally owned a £500,000 18th-century listed home in Dunster, Somerset, and had property in Kirkmichael, Isle of Man.

