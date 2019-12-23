December 23, 2019 | 12:07pm | Up to date December 23, 2019 | 12:07pm

Baba Ram Dass, a 1960s non secular chief who was a pioneer in LSD experimentation, has died on the age of 88.

Ram Dass died peacefully at his dwelling late Sunday at his dwelling in Maui, Hawaii, the place he was surrounded by family members, in keeping with a submit on his Instagram account.

“We are grateful for the heart to heart connection we have cultivated here and appreciate all the love that has poured out today,” the submit mentioned.

No reason behind dying was offered, however Dass had battled well being points over time, together with a stroke in 1997 that left him paralyzed on the suitable facet of his physique.

Ram Dass, who was born Richard Alpert, grew to become generally known as a professor at Harvard College, the place he carried out experiments with hallucinogenic mushrooms and LSD that ultimately received him and a colleague kicked out of the faculty in 1963.

“It was a little too sensational,” Ram Dass mentioned in a 1998 interview. “We were the starters of it.”

He later headed to India in 1967 and was launched to his guru, Neem Karoli Baba, who taught him about yoga and meditation, in addition to Buddhism and Sufism.

Neem Karoli Baba gave him the identify Ram Dass, which is Hindi for “servant of God.” Nevertheless, he was usually referred to together with his honorary title of Baba.

In 1967, he returned to the US and based the Hanuman Basis to introduce inmates to spirituality. He additionally launched the Love Serve Keep in mind Basis, which is devoted to preserving his teachings.

The non secular guru additionally authored a number of books, together with his 1971 bestseller “Be Here Now,” which is about his journey to India.

With Publish wires