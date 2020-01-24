Babies died as senior hospital doctors refused to work evening and weekend shifts, inquest hears 

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Docs refused to work weekends and nights at an NHS belief the place no less than seven preventable child deaths could have occurred since 2016, it has been claimed.

Harry Richford was born on the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mom (QEQM) Hospital in Margate in November 2017 after he suffered problems in his supply and aftercare, dying simply seven days later.

The East Kent NHS belief, which runs 5 hospitals, apologised to households for not offering ‘the precise customary of care for each lady and child in our hospitals’ initially of an inquest.

The Royal School of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists reported there have been three to 4 consultants who ‘constantly’ didn’t attend the maternity wards out of hours.

The report, seen by The Unbiased, added: ‘This unacceptable observe has continued to not be addressed regardless of repeated incident reporting, with the end result that this unit has developed a tradition of failing to problem these poorly performing consultants.’

An audit in 2016 discovered marketing consultant attendance price of simply 68 per cent on the Margate unit.

Pictured: Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mom Hospital, the place Harry Richford was born, solely to die seven days later

The BBC spoke to households who had main issues and issues however will not be prepared to go public.

An inquest into the loss of life of child Harry is more likely to conclude in criticism of the belief at present. It started with the belief apologising for the usual of care that they had given the toddler.

An investigation has unearthed a sequence of different preventable deaths and poor maternity care.

Archie Powell died aged 4 days previous on February 14 final 12 months after turning into in poor health shortly after he was born.

Medics handled the dual for a bowel drawback however failed to identify he was affected by the frequent an infection group B streptococcus regardless of him displaying all its signs.

The delay in therapy sparked extreme mind harm and he die at a neo-natal unit in London after switch. An inner investigation discovered that the loss of life was ‘doubtlessly avoidable’.

Tallulah-Rai Edwards was stillborn on January 28 final 12 months. Her mom had change into anxious within the 36th week of being pregnant resulting from her child’s slowed motion and went to hospital.

Regardless of struggling to get a superb heart-rate studying on the cardiotocography (CTG) machine, midwives despatched her dwelling. They mentioned that they have been happy with what they recorded.

The child was discovered to have died two days later when her mom returned to the hospital.

An inner investigation mentioned: ‘The CTG ought to have been continued for longer and an ultrasound organized.’

Hallie-Rae Leek died aged 4 days previous on April 7 2017. A midwife had struggled to discover a heart-rate and Hallie-Rae was born in a poor situation.

She was resuscitated after 22 minutes, by which level irreparable harm had already been accomplished. The belief apologised after accepting the loss of life was preventable.

Archie Batten died on September 1 2019, shortly after being born. His mom had referred to as QEQM to say that she was in labour.

However she was advised the maternity unit was closed and to drive herself to the trusts different hospital, Ashford’s William Harvey, which is 38 miles away.

4 midwives went to her dwelling after the journey was deemed not possible however they struggled to ship the child.

The mom was transferred by ambulance to QEQM, the place her son died. His inquest in scheduled for March.

Archie Batten died underneath the belief’s care after his mom was taken to hospital by ambulance regardless of initially being advised to drive 38 miles as a result of her native one was shut (file picture)

There have been two stillbirths on the belief in 2016, in March and June. Within the first case, the unit didn’t recognise that an toddler was small given the time he’d been creating. They didn’t act on suspicious CTG readings and didn’t ship the child promptly.

Within the second case, the belief missed threat components and didn’t correctly monitor a CTG and a child woman died.

In a prolonged assertion to the BBC, the belief didn’t tackle any of the circumstances we highlighted.

As an alternative it mentioned: ‘Now we have been making modifications to enhance our maternity service for a lot of years.

‘Each child and each household is essential to us. We recognise that we have to enhance the pace of change.

‘We specific our heartfelt condolences to each household that has misplaced a liked one and we wholeheartedly apologise to households for whom we may have accomplished issues in a different way.’