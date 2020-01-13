Babul Supriyo slams Dilip Ghosh for ‘shot like dogs’ remark, says ‘very irresponsible’

BJP employees, college students conflict outdoors Bengaluru’s JNC













BJP’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh has threatened to beat up, shoot and ship anti-CAA protesters to jail saying his occasion’s governments in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam are doing simply that.

Addressing a celebration rally in Nadia district’s Ranaghat, Kolkata, Ghosh alleged that there have been one crore infiltrators within the state. Ghosh questioned why the Mamata Banerjee authorities in Bengal didn’t fireplace on the those that destroyed public property price Rs 500-600 crore. He additionally mentioned her administration remained ‘inactive’ as they “vote for her”.

“Pals, please know these people who find themselves opposing Hindus and Bengalis. In whose curiosity are they doing this? There are one crore infiltrators. They’re having their meals and staying her on our cash, mentioned the controversial BJP chief recognized for his incendiary feedback.

Referring to the widespread violent protests within the state for days final month towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, throughout which trains, buses, railway property have been torched and vandalised, Ghosh mentioned: “A number of hundred crores… Rs 600-500 crore, went down the drain.

In Assam, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, our governments have shot useless these devils like canine. They have been taken elsewhere after which once more instances have been filed towards them. They are going to come right here, eat, keep, after which destroy property, do they suppose that is their zamindari?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mentioned that she seems like giving one "tight slap of democracy" to PM Modi.

“This (violence) occurred as a result of there was neither any baton cost, nor firing, nor was any FIR filed. Why? Didi’s (elder sister – as Mamata Banerjee is popularly referred to as) police didn’t arrest anyone.

“Why didn’t they do so, even though so much public property was destroyed? Is it anybody’s paternal property? The railway tracks, roads, buses and trains were made with the money we pay as taxes. You are not taking any action only because they are your voters?” he mentioned. He then referred to some states dominated by the BJP.

“We will hit them with sticks, shoot them, and also send them to jail. Our governments have done exactly that. Mamata Banerjee doesn’t have the guts to do anything,” Ghosh added.

Babul Supriyo’s response

“Very irresponsible of Dilip Da to have said what he said,” his occasion’s minister in Modi cupboard Babul Supriyo tweeted, including that BJP as a celebration has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh has mentioned.

“It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Governments in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever,” he mentioned on Twitter.