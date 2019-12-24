Babulal Marandi’s Party Extends Support To Jharkhand’s JMM-Led Alliance

Babulal Marandi’s JVM(P) was part of the ”Mahagathbandhan” of the JMM, Congress and RJD (File Picture)

Ranchi, Jharkhand:

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Tuesday prolonged assist to pre-poll alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The assist by the JVM-P got here after JMM legislature occasion chief Hemant Soren referred to as on Babulal Marandi at his residence, a JVM-P press launch stated.

It stated that the occasion will lengthen assist to “the new coalition government-in-waiting”.

JVM(P) has received three seats within the just-concluded meeting polls in Jharkhand. In addition to Mr Marandi, who was the primary chief minister of the tribal state, the opposite two are Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey.

The three-party alliance has received 47 of the state’s 81 seats. The JMM received 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

JVM(P) was part of the ”Mahagathbandhan” of the JMM, Congress and RJD earlier than the Lok Sabha elections however Mr Marandi had exited it to contest alone.