Baby Arya’s cake baking session with Radhika Pandit for Yash’s birthday is too cute to handle, check out the video

KGF hero Yash is celebrating his birthday right now Wednesday eighth January 2020 and he’s turning 34 right now. His daughter the web sensation Child Arya is seen making chocolate cake along with his spouse Radhika Pandit and this video goes viral on social media. This video has greater than 1 million views and it was posted few hours in the past. Radhika Pandit was seen making a cake on this video alongside along with her daughter Child Arya and Radhika says that yearly she bakes cake for Yash’s birthday however this yr there’s somebody particular along with her and it was none apart from their cute little daughter Child Arya. She was seen consuming the cake and this stunning video goes viral and successful amongst Yash’s followers. HeraldPublicist is wishing Yash “A Very Happy Birthday”. Try the video right here