News TV SHOWS

Baby Arya’s cake baking session with Radhika Pandit for Yash’s birthday is too cute to handle, check out the video

January 8, 2020
1 Min Read

baby arya yash birthday video 2020

KGF hero Yash is celebrating his birthday right now Wednesday eighth January 2020 and he’s turning 34 right now. His daughter the web sensation Child Arya is seen making chocolate cake along with his spouse Radhika Pandit and this video goes viral on social media. This video has greater than 1 million views and it was posted few hours in the past. Radhika Pandit was seen making a cake on this video alongside along with her daughter Child Arya and Radhika says that yearly she bakes cake for Yash’s birthday however this yr there’s somebody particular along with her and it was none apart from their cute little daughter Child Arya. She was seen consuming the cake and this stunning video goes viral and successful amongst Yash’s followers. HeraldPublicist is wishing Yash “A Very Happy Birthday”. Try the video right here


Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment