January 13, 2020 | 11:06am

A Tennessee child has died after his mom left him within the bathtub unsupervised so she may have some “me time,” officers stated.

Lindsee Leonardo, 32, was charged with first-degree homicide Friday within the demise of her 11-month-old son, Aiden Xavier, based on Knox County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Leonardo admitted to authorities that she put Aiden and his 23-month-old sibling within the tub Wednesday in order that she may have some “me time,” leaving them alone for round 10 minutes in order that she may smoke a cigarette and hear to 2 songs on her telephone.

When she returned, the mother discovered Aiden floating on his again and unresponsive, authorities stated.

She known as 911 and the boy was dropped at East Tennessee Kids’s Hospital, officers stated. He succumbed to his accidents Friday morning, hospital spokeswoman Erica Estep stated.

The boy’s sibling was not injured within the tub incident.

Leonardo was initially charged with aggravated little one abuse however now additionally faces a rely for homicide, authorities stated.

With Submit wires