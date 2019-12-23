Baby girl dies at house in Merseyside after paramedics race to scene

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:28 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:43 EST, 23 December 2019

Police have launched an investigation in Merseyside after a child woman died at a property in Birkenhead.

Emergency companies had been known as to the property on Dundonald Road simply earlier than 11am this morning after receiving reviews that the child was unwell.

The kid was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

In an announcement a Merseyside Police spokesman mentioned: ‘Police stay on the scene and an in depth examination of the circumstances shall be carried out to determine the reason for demise as per regular pressure process.’

The Liverpool Echo reported that ambulances and a police automotive had been nonetheless parked on the street at 12.15pm.

A small quantity of individuals had been even have believed to have gathered exterior the property.

North West Ambulance service mentioned they’d despatched two automobiles to the property immediately together with a fast response car and a complicated paramedic.