Bacchae – “Hammer”

In a few months, we’ll get to listen to Pleasure Imaginative and prescient , the primary album from the DC DIY band Bacchae. It is a purpose to get excited. Bacchae’s sound is a spiky, nervous mixture of obliquely fizzy indie-pop and fearsome, driving punk rock. They're totally geared up to play dwell exhibits with just about each kind of underground rock band on the market, however their voice is totally their very own. In 2018, the band launched a self-titled EP that promised nice issues. Bacchae are onto one thing.

We've already posted “Leave Town” and “Everything Ugly,” two early tracks from Pleasure Imaginative and prescient . Each these songs confirmed completely different sides of the band. “Everything Ugly” was jittery new wave, whereas “Leave Town” was straight-up basement punk, full with hardcore breakdown. “Hammer,” in the meantime, is a skittery however catchy tune with a giant, vivid melody and a noisily off-kilter guitar sound. The band recorded the album with Jawbox frontman J. Robbins producing, and it will be powerful to discover a collaborator better-suited to this type of noisily partaking guitar music. It sounds good.

Lyrically, “Hammer” is a tune about sculpting your self into the individual you wish to be: “I returned to somewhere that I hated once / And found how much I'd changed / And in my mind, reviewed my time / And conquered all the hurt that still remained. “Singer and keyboardist Katie McD delivers it with a vivid, partaking heat. Hear beneath.

Pleasure Imaginative and prescient is out three/6 on Get Higher Data.