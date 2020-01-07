‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Accused Of Cheating Following $1 Million Fantasy Football Win!

Donald Trump isn’t the one one having to defend himself from accusations of collusion… not less than for this week.

Nearly unbelievably, Bachelor in Paradise season two winner Jade Roper Tolbert received one MILLION on Sunday night time in a DraftKings fantasy soccer problem. And virtually instantly after, shrewd Twitter customers unearthed clues which made them surprise if she’d illegally colluded with husband Tanner Tolbert to take action. Yeah, this can be a unusual one!!!

DraftKings says they’re now investigating the win, however has to this point not given any indication about foul play. We’ll see what they give you; we now have extra from their finish (under).

Regardless, ICYMI — since this occurred proper in the course of the Golden Globes — let’s go all the way in which again to the beginning and present you ways this loopy controversy cropped up…

Jade’s Inconceivable Win

On Sunday night, an eagle-eyed fantasy soccer participant observed the title on the highest of the checklist in DraftKings’ million greenback problem was the identical because the Bachelor Nation alum.

He tweeted it out with a screenshot (under), and instantly the s**t hit the fan:

I’m fairly positive this lady was on The Bachelor. I solely know this as a result of my girlfriend forces me to observe it. pic.twitter.com/fkONNR3V99 — Alex Baker (@AwesemoDFS) January 6, 2020

You solely know as a result of your girlfriend “forces” you to observe it? Uh-huh. Suuuure, pal. LOLz!

Anyhow, the 32-year-old actuality TV star confirmed as a lot by quote-tweeting his screenshot, and including (under):

“Hahaha that’s me! And Tanner told me I shouldn’t play DK Metcalf!”

(DK Metcalf is a large receiver for the NFL‘s Seattle Seahawks. He had a HUGE recreation on Sunday. By having him in her fantasy soccer lineup, Jade received a ton of factors and in the end secured the bag.)

Jade then quote-tweeted a second tweet about her seven-figure win, including how she felt “speechless” about popping out on prime within the extraordinarily aggressive on-line contest:

Doesn’t even really feel actual over right here! Formally speechless. LIKE WHAAAAAAAAT. 🤯🥳🥳🥳😵 https://t.co/7yMFZtI4Au — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

1,000,000 richer from enjoying fantasy soccer… loopy!!!

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell chimed in, too, celebrating the win together with her personal remark:

“HAHAHHAHAHAA OMG THIS IS NUTS!!! HELL YES!!!!!!!”

From there, all hell broke unfastened.

The story went viral throughout social media and the twin worlds of fantasy soccer and actuality TV improbably collided within the type of a MILLION greenback money prize.

Welcome to 2020!

‘This Is Absolute Insanity’

Because the shock wore off, although, Twitter customers began to choose up on what they felt was unlawful collusion by the fact TV couple.

Quite a few customers posted screenshots declaring how, for instance, a lot of Jade’s chosen gamers have been enjoying within the set of video games on Saturday, whereas most of her husband’s have been enjoying on Sunday. By doing this, the sleuths claimed, the couple was capable of unfold out their collective picks and rack up as many factors as potential with out having to compete immediately in opposition to one another, thereby growing their odds to win.

One pissed off Twitter person wrote:

“This is absolutely insanity and is the the clearest collusion ever. Check the QBs lmao. She and her husband cheated, end of story.”

And one other doubled down on it:

“Everyone realizes the two of them max entered and split their player exposure, right? And that is illegal.”

There have been loads extra tweets the place all that got here from.

Suffice to say, MANY social media commenters (and presumable fantasy soccer losers) have been lower than pleased with how the entire thing went down.

The Goose Reveals Up…

Issues reached a boiling level when fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Chris Randone — a really concerned fantasy soccer participant, himself — tweeted (and deleted) his congratulations to Tanner, and not Jade, on the massive win.

“The Goose” tagged Tanner on the social media web site, congratulating him for “winning the f**king milly maker!!!!”

Earlier than Krystal Nielson‘s husband may wipe the tweet off his feed, although, Tanner replied (under):

“Technically Jades lineup won…but til death do us part”

Humorous..!

However to many, it additional pointed to indicators of unlawful collusion.

” width=”580″> Chris Randone, pictured right here with spouse and fellow ‘BiP’ alum Krystal Nielson, could have made issues worse for Tanner and Jade with a now-deleted tweet! / (c) WENN

The social media firestorm obtained SO scorching, Chris later popped again up with a second tweet attempting to make clear the state of affairs:

“I’m done speaking on the situation that doesn’t involve me. Two great friends I love and support in which I thought was doing the right thing in defending from the information I personally know that’s valid But with the hate messages and death threats I just want to be left alone”

Loss of life threats?! Yikes. Come on, individuals!

He then locked his account. Yeah…

Twitter customers nonetheless weren’t shopping for it, although. One famous:

“I mean they basically told on themselves trying to make it seem like they weren’t working together, lol”

Wow.

Whether or not there really was collusion or not, Randone’s entry into the fray appeared to have (unintentionally) made issues worse!

So, Did They Cheat?!

That is the place issues get murky. We do know this a lot, not less than: in keeping with DraftKings’ web site, it’s unlawful to have interaction in “group play behavior designed to gain an unfair advantage over others.”

The corporate outlined a number of examples of unlawful collusion on their web site, together with the next eventualities:

“You and 2 of your friends coordinate the makeup of the lineups you build AND coordinate which contests you enter using them … Or, you and a group of friends collaborate in NFL contest to each draft different QBs and WRs, to guarantee you aren’t competing as directly with each other.”

Hmmm…

Based on Folks, the corporate is now “looking into” the matter.

The fantasy soccer agency launched this transient assertion to the media outlet:

“We take the integrity and fairness of our contests very seriously and are looking into this matter.”

In gentle of their very own unlawful collusion examples, and seeing how that is enjoying out for Tanner and Jade, it’s onerous to consider DraftKings didn’t have already got a “one entry per household” rule for his or her contests, ya know?!

However alas, right here we’re…

Tanner Speaks Out!

It didn’t take lengthy for Jade’s 32-year-old husband to come back out in her protection!

Tanner additionally spoke to Folks concerning the collusion allegations, calling his spouse’s win “pure luck” on this assertion to the magazine:

“We respect that DraftKings feels they need to do their due diligence in regard to Jade winning their $1 million dollar prize for the fantasy contest for the NFL’s wild-card round this weekend. Though we must ponder, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn’t already in the public eye? It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that DraftKings will determine the same.”

Fascinating how Tanner performed up the male-female dichotomy on this one.

Is it warranted contemplating the huge, overwhelming majority of fantasy soccer gamers are (now pissed off) males, and lots of of ’em hurled social media abuse on the couple for hours and hours on Sunday night time?! Or is it an unfair diversionary tactic?

Extra Deleted Tweets?!

Right here’s another bizarre factor to tie a bow on this loopy story…

Hours after Jade’s fantasy soccer win on Sunday night time, DraftKings themselves tweeted a playful “final rose” gag her means. She quote tweeted it, jokingly “accepting” their rose, as you possibly can see (under):

Completely, I’d love to simply accept your 🌹! 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/YsBhhXtQfO — Jade Roper Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 6, 2020

However… wait… there’s no tweet there for her to cite anymore. The place’d it go?!

You imply the fantasy soccer firm pulled a Chris Randone and stealth-deleted their unique tweet?! Why?? And is it a nasty signal for Tanner and Jade? Or is it simply the corporate attempting to distance themselves as they examine?!

This entire factor is loopy, y’all! And it’s concerning the wildest factor that’ll ever occur in fantasy soccer! LOLz!!!

What do U give it some thought, Perezcious readers? Understanding all you’ve learn right here, do you assume Jade and Tanner colluded? Are they going to be out one million bucks due to it?! Or did the whole lot go down honest and sq.???

Sound OFF along with your take within the feedback (under)…