Bachelor Nation Stars Who’ve Dated Celebrities!

What’s it about Bachelor Nation stars that appears to trace so properly with a few of Hollywood largest celebrities?!

The contestants who join the franchise are sometimes catapulted to new ranges of fame (which they’ve probably dreamed of) earlier than their tenure on the present is over, making them family names in their very own proper. The truth is, most of them go on to change into mega-influencers, however one thing about their reputation inside A-list crowds has reached a fever pitch in recent times.

For instance, this previous summer time we noticed not one, however TWO guys from The Bachelorette acquire notoriety and discover love with a celeb after getting dumped!

Is it a mutual understanding of what it’s wish to stay your life within the highlight? Or, the shared information they’re all simply regular folks searching for love and companionship when the cameras aren’t rolling? And, do these pairings last more than most?

Somebody ought to actually do a case research on this! However, within the meantime…

From temporary flings to critical relationships, ch-ch-check out our checklist to search out out which celebrities have taken an opportunity on love with stars from the long-running ABC franchise!

Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron is definitely some of the recognizable faces on this checklist, because of his current summer time fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The hunky Florida native completed as the primary runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s season and fans were hopeful they’d reconnect after the Alabama gal ended her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt. That chance shortly light when Tyler was noticed on multiples dates with Bella Hadid‘s sister simply days after the present (and his temporary rendez-vous with Brown) ended.

The pair of fashions went from associates to casually relationship in what felt just like the blink of a watch. Speak about a stunning couple, although! However Cameron shocked us all when he set the document straight about their standing, telling Leisure Tonight, “We’re just friends.” Hmm. Simply associates, regardless that there’s tons of proof which suggests in any other case?!

However after an insider “close to the situation” confirmed the previous faculty soccer star and 24-year-old Hadid “are no longer together” in early October, with zero context about how and why they cut up, we needed to let our goals about this ridiculously handsome couple go for good.

Bummer! They have been so cute collectively!

Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland

In Wells Adams‘ case, getting booted from JoJo Fletcher‘s season of the fact relationship competitors present was in all probability the very best factor that ever occurred to him as a result of it will definitely led him to his real love: Sarah Hyland!

After his subsequent stint on Bachelor In Paradise in 2016, the 34-year-old and the Fashionable Household actress began to trade flirty feedback on Twitter and it wasn’t lengthy earlier than Adams slid within the DMs! Roughly a yr later, the duo made their relationship Instagram official round Halloween of 2017.

It’s been nothing however love and laughter for ’em ever since Wells relocated from Nashville to Los Angeles earlier this yr to pursue issues with Sarah. In July 2019, the pair took the following step of their romance by getting engaged! As some of the profitable to type outdoors of the Bachelor Nation bubble, we’re rooting onerous for these two!

Nick Viall & Rachel Bilson

So, the decision continues to be out on this one!

Late final month, rumors started to swirl that former Bachelor Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson have been an merchandise. For starters, the 39-year-old admitted to “professionally” sliding into the 38-year-old’s DMs to ask her on his podcast again in July. The 2 have been lastly capable of make their interview occur a month later and each posted flirty pictures collectively on their respective IG accounts to advertise the present.

After the BiP alum and the Hart of Dixie star acquired acquainted, Viall began leaving cheeky feedback beneath a number of of her pics. Actual delicate, LOLz. The truth TV star even referred to Bilson as a “dream” woman in dialog with Us Weekly, however he additionally instructed the outlet they have been merely associates.

Alternatively, Rachel was a bit extra tight-lipped in regards to the pair’s standing when Us caught up along with her a number of days later, denying the publication a quote by merely noting, “I don’t want to talk about it.” Her pal Jaime King upped the ante when she added, “That’s private; we’ll keep that private for now” in reference to the romance.

Rach has since moved on to Invoice Hader and Nick could be very single — and supportive of the brand new pairing!

Nick Viall & January Jones

Okay, so this was technically extra of a rumor!

Folks thought Nick Viall and January Jones have been relationship after they have been caught casually flirting on Twitter again in 2018. In spite of everything, the Mad Males star has been a self-proclaimed superfan of the franchise for years, so, it’s not far-fetched to assume she was going after Viall’s last rose!

After the twosome turned pleasant on-line, a Web page Six report got here out claiming they’d really been relationship for months.

Nonetheless, after tales of their romance took on a lifetime of their very own, Jones spoke out and addressed her official standing with the Viall Information podcast host. Setting the document straight, she instructed Leisure Tonight:

“He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet. No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.”

So, have been they ever formally an merchandise? Guess we’ll by no means know!

Mike Johnson & Demi Lovato

Many followers have been upset when Mike Johnson wasn’t introduced as ABC’s subsequent main man. Nonetheless, the frustration didn’t final very lengthy after it was reported the portfolio supervisor discovered love on his personal phrases with celebrity Demi Lovato!

It began when eagle-eyed followers noticed the pair flirting on Instagram again in July; the Assured singer made it crystal clear she’s had her eye on the San Antonio, Texas native, who was a standout contestant on Hannah Brown’s season. Johnson returned the social media love, and shortly, issues shortly picked up from there as a number of sources dished the 2 are “having fun and getting to know each other.”

Just some months later, the 2 have been reportedly seen sharing a meal on the Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala. The 31-year-old actuality star went on to verify his date with the “astounding and amazing” Grammy nominee and days later, he was kissing and telling about their common steamy makeout periods to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon on iHeartRadio‘s Virtually Well-known podcast.

Though these two make fairly the couple, there’s actually no telling how far this romance will finally go. Nonetheless, an insider near Demi not too long ago famous they’re solely “casually dating” for now. They stated:

“Demi and Mike’s relationship isn’t anything serious. Now that Demi has had ample time to get her life back on track, particularly from a sobriety perspective, she is broadening her horizons and starting to put herself out there a bit more.”

Contemplating the actual fact Johnson additionally requested out one other celeb on stay TV shortly after they started hanging out, we weren’t precisely shocked to listen to that they had cooled off by October 2019. Approach to fumble that one, dude!

Colton Underwood & Aly Raisman

Earlier than showing as a contestant on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette, Colton Underwood dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman! The pair met in mid to late 2016 after being arrange by a buddy on a blind date and continued their relationship by June 2017.

The 2 reportedly known as it quits as a result of they have been unable to make their busy schedules work; Raisman was busy profitable a number of gold medals for Crew USA whereas Underwood was determining post-NFL life after being launched by the Oakland Raiders. The 27-year-old would go on to change into our first virgin Bachelor and finally discover love throughout the Bach bubble with present girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

Courtney Robertson & Jesse MetCalfe

Years earlier than she appeared on season 16 to compete for Bachelor Ben Flajnik’s coronary heart, Courtney Robertson dated Jesse Metcalfe from 2005 to 2007. After issues ended between Robertson and the John Tucker Should Die star, she wrote about him in her e book, I Didn’t Come Right here to Make Associates: Confessions of a Actuality Present Villain.

Courtney didn’t mince phrases as she described her ex as “passionate, but a total mess.” In keeping with her juicy memoir, she additionally allegedly loved a fling with Entourage’s Adrian Griner and Gerard Butler at one level, too. Apparently, that is one actuality TV star who is aware of her method round Hollywood circles — perhaps she ought to write one other e book about that, too!

Chase McNary & Chelsea Lynn Pezzola

Chase McNary was a frontrunner throughout JoJo Fletcher’s season of the relationship competitors spinoff, however the rose-handler despatched him dwelling and ended up engaged to Jordan Rodgers. (Sure, the brother to the Inexperienced Bay Packers quarterback and soccer legend, Aaron Rodgers.)

McNary went on up to now not one however two celebrities, although! The third runner-up discovered himself in a two-week fling with skilled golfer Chelsea Lynn Pezzola (pictured), however the two reportedly parted methods as a result of they weren’t on the identical web page.

Now, about that different celeb girlfriend…

Chase McNary & Tomi Lahren

This man actually has a factor for blondes! LOLz.

Chase McNary and controversial political commentator Tomi Lahren had what he described as a very short-lived fling again in January 2017. On the time, the Bachelor Nation alum instructed Us Weekly issues didn’t work out as a result of they simply weren’t on the identical web page. (Sound acquainted?) He admitted:

“We were talking for about two weeks, but we weren’t in the same place, so we went our separate ways. I have nothing bad to say about her. She’s a great girl.”

In hindsight, it was in all probability for the very best these two didn’t work out because the disgraced TV pundit has since been described because the millennial Ann Coulter for her constantly racist and offensive commentary. That’s NOT the form of affiliation anybody wants of their life! With that being stated — Lahren introduced she acquired engaged to her boyfriend Brandon Fricke this previous Spring. So, good for her, we guess?

Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell really gained season 20 of The Bachelor starring Ben Higgins, however the couple ultimately went their “separate ways” one yr after they acquired engaged throughout the season finale. Following a quick relationship with businessman Devin Antin, Bushnell has since began relationship nation music singer Chris Lane. The duo made issues publicly official once they attended the 66th Annual BMI Nation Awards collectively in 2018. And most not too long ago, the pleased pair acquired married! Yay!

Robby Hayes and Scheana Shay

Robby Hayes and Scheana Shay sparked romance rumors after they have been recognizing trying further cozy collectively at a Vegas pool occasion again in August. In keeping with TMZ, Hayes and the Vanderpump Guidelines star have been getting “very handsy and kissy” at a day occasion for his or her mutual buddy’s birthday on the Encore Seashore Membership. Onlookers famous they have been “all over each other and didn’t care who noticed,” together with the paparazzi who have been on responsibility for the occasion.

The chemistry between ’em dates again even additional to Might of 2018 when the fact TV vets loved some one-on-one time collectively on a visit to Hawaii.

So, can we ship these two already or not?

Nicely, the 34-year-old acquired actual about her simple bodily reference to the male mannequin in dialog with Us Weekly days after their smooch fest. And although she known as him “hot,” famous his “good abs,” and admitted he’s “a good kisser,” she was cautious along with her phrases when requested in the event that they have been an official merchandise (beneath):

“We’re neighbors, so it’s like super easy to hang out or fly to Vegas together, whatever. It was our friend’s 30th birthday. We hang out a lot, but I don’t know, there’s something about, like, being in other cities with him and then we just end up making out.”

Hmm. Seems like a noncommittal friends-with-benefits state of affairs to us. However, does this one rely in the event that they’re each technically celeb TV stars? We’ll allow you to determine!

