Bachelor Peter Weber on Hannah Brown: ‘Obviously wasn’t over yet’

Peter Weber and Hannah Brown have unfinished enterprise.

The pair first met on the reigning Dancing with the Stars champion’s season of The Bachelorette the place they infamously received intimate in a windmill — however then Hannah despatched him packing. Earlier than the 28-year-old Delta Air Traces pilot started his personal journey to discovering love as the brand new Bachelor, the previous couple wanted to search out closure. Peter had 30 new girls vying for his consideration throughout Season 24’s anticipated three-hour premiere, however moderately than giving his full consideration to the brand new batch of beauties, he was distracted when Hannah confirmed up desirous to make issues proper.

“I can’t help how my heart feels. I look at her and I just don’t want to stop looking at her and I want to just kiss her and just have had all this work out,” Peter defined to the cameras. “I just feel like such a jerk because I have such awesome girls here expecting to meet someone that was truly ready to have this work for them as well.”

Following three dates and the elimination of a whopping eight girls, Hannah returned to host a date that requested the taking part women to recall previous sexual experiences. When she introduced up her notorious night time within the windmill with Peter, she ran off crying. He adopted her, only for the episode to finish with a tense cliffhanger.

At ABC’s TCA presentation on Wednesday, Peter teased what occurred after Monday night time’s episode.

“That was just really real raw convo that had to happen with us. It brought back feelings and I couldn’t hide those,” Weber added. “So you guys will see what happens next. But it obviously wasn’t over yet.”

Bachelor superfan Charlize Theron thinks Hannah is “going to stay around.”

“Her suitcases are packed,” she advised Ellen DeGeneres this week. “She is going in.”