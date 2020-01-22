Backpacker, 26, charged with murder of a writer in Devon

By Izzy Ferris For The Each day Mail

An Italian backpacker accused of murdering an animal lover on a distant farm had been volunteering there for less than three weeks, it has been revealed.

Luigi Gian Palmas, 26, appeared in court docket yesterday charged with the homicide of Katherine Bevan, a veterinary pharmacist, on January three.

Her physique was present in a bull pen at a farm in Gittisham, Devon, the place she lived and cared for cattle.

Her dying was initially believed to have been a tragic accident. However after a autopsy examination on the weekend, police launched a homicide investigation and arrested Palmas.

An acquaintance of Palmas revealed he had been volunteering at Combe Farm – an Arabian horse stud – for about three weeks.

It’s understood he had been advisable by an Italian pal who had beforehand labored there and was revered by the crew.

It got here as Palmas appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court docket charged with Mrs Bevan’s homicide.

The suspect, who was joined by an Italian translator, spoke solely to verify his title and date of delivery on the quick listening to.

Sporting a gray tracksuit, he held his head in his palms and shook it in disbelief as he was advised he could be remanded in custody. Palmas was additionally charged with assault by precise bodily hurt referring to an incident in Exeter on January 20.

The case was despatched to Exeter Crown Court docket, the place Palmas will subsequent seem on February 20.

Mrs Bevan started volunteering at Combe Farm in Gittisham – as soon as described by Prince Charles as his ‘supreme English village’ – 5 years in the past, and just lately launched a guide known as Figuring out Daisy, which chronicles her relationship with calves Daisy and Dandelion, which have been each rescued and brought to the farm.

She wrote affectionately about her time there, saying: ‘The farm is an element of a bigger property and is ready in what should be probably the most stunning location I’ve ever discovered.

Michael Harris, who runs Combe Farm, described Mrs Bevan as a ‘beautiful, fantastic individual’.