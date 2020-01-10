Backstage Note On Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Status

Becky Lynch stated she used the leverage of her WWE contract renewal to get a match with Asuka. That’s all seemingly only for the storyline.

The Wrestling Observer Publication studies that it’s believed that Lynch truly signed a brand new deal final yr. That WWE contract she signed in 2019 could be very profitable as properly.

Lynch stated her contract was arising however needed her match with Asuka earlier than she might even take a look at a brand new deal. Lynch stated she might go forward and signal one of many largest contracts in WWE historical past however she will be able to’t neglect about Asuka beating her final yr. That half I consider is a piece since Lynch signed a $1 million per yr new deal final yr and just about all new offers are 5 years.

Becky Lynch is just not leaving WWE any time quickly. Teasing that her WWE contract is working out was all a part of the storyline.

The Man remains to be the Uncooked Ladies’s Champion and sure positioned to proceed as a face of the corporate for a minimum of one other 5 years.