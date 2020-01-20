Backstage pictures of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send Twitter into a frenzy

‘Brad and Jen! This isn’t a drill!’: Backstage photos of former couple at SAG Awards sends Twitter right into a frenzy as they maintain palms and share smiles
- Twitter customers went wild after photographs of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston backstage on the 2020 SAG Awards noticed the previous couple being very pleasant
- The 2 actors have lengthy denied rumors of a romantic reunion
- Social media customers have been divided between these wishing the couple have been again collectively and those that consider Aniston can do higher
It was the second that each fan of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had been ready for.
The couple lastly touched and held palms – if solely briefly – and there was loads of photographic proof to show it.
The pair, who divorced in 2005, each attended the Display screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening.
As Brad gave his acceptance speech, Aniston could possibly be seen laughing as Pitt joked about his love life and even being on Tinder.
Brad Pitt appeared to take intention at Angelina Jolie in his acceptance speech on Sunday evening
Pleasant exes: The pair seemed really comfortable to see each other once they met backstage
Sensitive-feely: Pitt briefly held Aniston’s hand as she turned away from him
One Twitter person introduced a humorous tackle Pitt making an attempt to carry onto Aniston’s hand
However simply minutes afterwards, Aniston received her personal SAG for her position in The Morning Present.
As she delivered her acceptance speech, cameras caught Pitt stopping to look at his ex-wife’s huge second.
He was seen grinning as she accepted her award till moments later the pair met up backstage sending Twitter into meltdown and producing a bunch of humorous memes.
‘Brad and Jen!! Brad and Jen!! This isn’t a drill!!!’ wrote one excited Twitter person.
‘Brad Pitt is on Tinder? I assume I’m on Tinder now too,’ wrote one other Twitter hopeful.
‘I am unable to consider this month gave us Meghan and Harry and Brad and Jen. 2020 stop whilst you’re AHEAD,’ stated one other.
‘GUYS Brad and Jen was YEARS in the past okay ENOUGH already now would everyone PLEASE simply STOP and inform me WHERE I ought to get this TATTOOED,’ stated one other witty on-line poster who was marveling on the long-for photos.
Twitter customers could not consider what they have been seeing as the previous married couple held palms and flashed smiles and each other
