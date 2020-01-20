Backstage pictures of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send Twitter into a frenzy

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

20 January 2020

It was the second that each fan of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had been ready for.

The couple lastly touched and held palms – if solely briefly – and there was loads of photographic proof to show it.

The pair, who divorced in 2005, each attended the Display screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening.

As Brad gave his acceptance speech, Aniston could possibly be seen laughing as Pitt joked about his love life and even being on Tinder.

Brad Pitt appeared to take intention at Angelina Jolie in his acceptance speech on Sunday evening

Pleasant exes: The pair seemed really comfortable to see each other once they met backstage

Sensitive-feely: Pitt briefly held Aniston’s hand as she turned away from him

One Twitter person introduced a humorous tackle Pitt making an attempt to carry onto Aniston’s hand

However simply minutes afterwards, Aniston received her personal SAG for her position in The Morning Present.

As she delivered her acceptance speech, cameras caught Pitt stopping to look at his ex-wife’s huge second.

He was seen grinning as she accepted her award till moments later the pair met up backstage sending Twitter into meltdown and producing a bunch of humorous memes.

‘Brad and Jen!! Brad and Jen!! This isn’t a drill!!!’ wrote one excited Twitter person.

‘Brad Pitt is on Tinder? I assume I’m on Tinder now too,’ wrote one other Twitter hopeful.

‘I am unable to consider this month gave us Meghan and Harry and Brad and Jen. 2020 stop whilst you’re AHEAD,’ stated one other.

‘GUYS Brad and Jen was YEARS in the past okay ENOUGH already now would everyone PLEASE simply STOP and inform me WHERE I ought to get this TATTOOED,’ stated one other witty on-line poster who was marveling on the long-for photos.