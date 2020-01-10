Backstage Reaction To CM Punk’s ‘Suck A Blood Money Covered D*ck’ Comment To The Miz

CM Punk threw a fairly heavy social media shot at The Miz when he informed him to “suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia.” The tweet was deleted, however loads of individuals took screenshots.

This jab from CM Punk was deleted for good cause. The tweet was in unhealthy style, irrespective of how biting it might need been. The Miz merely made a remark about not having the ability to “change the culture” which was a play on what CM Punk stated.

The Wrestling Observer Publication studies that there have been those that had been “crucial’ of CM Punk’s assertion towards The Miz. There was a response, however CM Punk didn’t get in any severe bother over it.

Whereas individuals had been crucial, it didn’t lead to a response by FOX or WWE over the concept that somebody on their present made a homophobic comment after which making an attempt to pressure an apology. Actually, it wasn’t that massive of a response, however there was a response

CM Punk will probably be again on WWE Backstage on January 21st. They haven’t publicly introduced that look but. CM Punk is a giant draw for WWE Backstage so his unpredictable social media exercise could be one thing that they must take care of.