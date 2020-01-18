‘Bad Boys 4’ is reportedly already in the works at Sony

Unhealthy Boys for Life has solely simply arrived in cinemas however the studio is already engaged on a sequel, it’s being reported.

First gracing screens in 1995, the Unhealthy Boys franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett. The third transfer within the saga was launched this week (January 17).

Now, in line with The Hollywood Reporter, Sony are making strikes to develop a fourth entry of the favored buddy cop collection with Chris Bremner, who labored on Unhealthy Boys for Life.

Bremner will work on the script whereas Smith and Lawrence are anticipated to return to their respective roles, and the plan is to not have the identical time lag between Unhealthy Boys II and Unhealthy Boys for Life.

This current sequel has suffered a number of matches and stops, with quite a lot of writers and administrators coming and going. The film’s last writing credit embody Joe Carnahan and Peter Craig receiving “story by” credit score and sharing “screenplay by” credit score with Bremner.

It’s additionally been introduced that Bremner will probably be engaged on Nationwide Treasure three for Disney, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who can also be the producer behind Unhealthy Boys for Life.

Final week, DJ Khaled revealed the total particulars of his soundtrack album for Unhealthy Boys For Life.

Khaled’s album arrived yesterday (January 17), the identical day because the film, with the total tracklisting and a variety of video previews shared final week through the tremendous producer’s Instagram.

The report options visitor spots from the likes of Meek Mill, Quavo, The Black Eyed Peas and Rick Ross, in addition to Jaden Smith, son of the movie’s star Will Smith.