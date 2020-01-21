Bad Boys 4 release date, cast and plot

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Sony

Dangerous Boys for Life was a shock smash hit, arriving in January 2020 to stellar field workplace returns, essential accolades (sure, actually), and raves from followers. 17 years after final showing as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in Dangerous Boys II, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence proved that they nonetheless have the motion chops, deadpan comedy expertise, and onscreen chemistry to not solely area a strong return to the franchise, however its greatest entry but.

Followers who’ve been protecting monitor might do not forget that when the return of Lowrey and Burnett was introduced means again in 2015, a fourth installment was additionally mentioned to be within the works. Within the months main as much as the discharge of Dangerous Boys for Life, studio Sony was curiously mum on whether or not this was nonetheless the case — however as soon as it grew to become clear that the third outing was going to wash home on the field workplace throughout its first weekend, which noticed it notch the second-biggest January opening in historical past, Dangerous Boys four received the official inexperienced gentle with all due haste (by way of The Hollywood Reporter).

In fact, we do not but have a ton of specifics concerning the flick, but it surely’s by no means too early to dig into the data that is out there, and to interact in our signature model of knowledgeable hypothesis. This is all the pieces we all know thus far about Dangerous Boys four.



Please be suggested that spoilers for Dangerous Boys for Life comply with.