Bad Boys and Bad Boys 2 are now streaming on Netflix

WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 9: Actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend the ‘Dangerous Boys II’ film premiere on the Mann’s Village theatre on July 9, 2003 in Westwood, California. (Picture by Kevin Winter/Getty Photographs)

Dangerous Boys and Dangerous Boys 2 starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence at the moment are streaming on Netflix. Watch the flicks earlier than watching Dangerous Boys For Life!

Are you heading out to see Dangerous Boys For Life starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in theaters over opening weekend? In that case, you higher re-watch the unique motion pictures on Netflix! Dangerous Boys and Dangerous Boys 2 at the moment are streaming on Netflix!

I couldn’t discover the precise launch date for Dangerous Boys and Dangerous Boys 2 on Netflix, however that doesn’t matter. All that issues is these motion pictures can be found to stream earlier than the third movie of the franchise premiered in theaters.

Dangerous Boys has just about the whole lot you need in an motion film. There’s nice dialogue and a bunch of strong one-liners. Most significantly, the movie has unbelievable motion sequences. It’s Michael Bay at his absolute best.

Within the movie, Smith and Lawrence are glorious as Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, two detectives from Miami. Within the first movie, Mike and Marcus are caught up in an investigation of a significant drug deal. When a key witness in a homicide case reaches out for defense, Mike and Marcus should cease the crime ring from killing her. Every part isn’t because it appears.

And, the sequel is even crazier! After all, Mike and Marcus are again on the case!

Enjoyable truth: Seth Rogen really helped Judd Apatow rewrite the movie, and he simply shared that data on Twitter this week!

If you happen to haven’t seen these motion pictures, we extremely advocate watching them on Netflix even if you happen to aren’t going to see Dangerous Boys For Life this weekend! They’re a number of the greatest motion motion pictures on the streaming service.

Dangerous Boys For Life is the third movie of the franchise, after all, but it surely’s the primary movie that won’t be directed by Bay. As a substitute, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the movie.

The motion film won’t be launched on Netflix anytime quickly, sadly. The movie is distributed by Sony, which has an output take care of Starz. After the movie’s theatrical run, the film will probably be added to Starz.

Will you be watching these motion motion pictures on Netflix? Unfold the phrase and let your fellow followers know!