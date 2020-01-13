‘Bad Illness Going Around’ Affected Many Backstage At Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Impression Wrestling’s Onerous To Kill pay-per-view went down in Houston final evening. Some folks had fairly an uphill battle to climb as a illness broke out backstage within the firm.

Throughout PW Insider Elite audio, Mike Johnson revealed that many individuals behind the scenes had been sick. This included nearly “everybody that worked the show” together with behind the scenes and workplace workers.

“Everybody that worked that show it seemed was sick. There was a bad illness going around. A lot of the producers were sick a lot of the people who work with public relations and other places were sick. The production people were sick. It was a very rough weekend for Impact in that regard.”

The Onerous To Kill pay-per-view nonetheless passed off with none points. It simply goes to point out the dedication they’ve behind the scenes to hold on even when they’re not feeling 100%.

