Bad Weather Disrupts Flight Operations In Srinagar, 15 Flights Cancelled

Most components of the valley acquired snowfall in a single day.

Srinagar:

Low visibility and accumulation of snow on the Srinagar airport led to cancellation of 15 flights on Thursday morning, officers mentioned.

“The air traffic remained affected on Thursday as well as no flight operations took place in the morning,” an official of the airport right here mentioned.

He mentioned 15 morning flights of varied airways from side to side Srinagar have been cancelled.

“The flights were cancelled due to accumulation of snow on the runway and low visibility,” the official mentioned.

He, nonetheless, mentioned the opposite flights for the day have been saved on standby as there was chance of flight operations happening later within the day if the climate improved.

Flight operations have been affected on the airport for the previous few days. All flights have been cancelled on January 12 and 13, however few operated on January 14. Nonetheless, flight operations didn’t happen on Wednesday as properly attributable to continued snowfall.

Most plain areas within the valley acquired reasonable to heavy snowfall on Wednesday which continued in the course of the night time, a MET official mentioned.

He mentioned the upper reaches of the valley, Jammu area and Ladakh Union Territory acquired heavy snowfall.

He mentioned there are probabilities of gentle snowfall at remoted to scattered locations of J-Okay over the following 24 hours.

“No main snowfall is anticipated for the following 5 days. One other spell of lesser depth is probably going from January 21 to 24, he added.