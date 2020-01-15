BADIUZZAMAN: The Iranian regime’s hypocrisy has been unmasked

By Syed Badiuzzaman, Particular to Postmedia Community

The current capturing down of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft and its denial for a minimum of three days regardless of worldwide suspicion unmasked the Iranian regime’s precise character and, in fact, hypocrisy.

The perpetrators in addition to the Iranian leaders knew proper from the second they shot down the aircraft carrying 176 folks on Jan. eight. But, why did they give you the speculation that the aircraft may need crashed as a consequence of a mechanical malfunction?

Realizing absolutely nicely that they have been completely liable for the tragic demise of 176 harmless males, girls and youngsters, why did the leaders of the Iranian regime nonetheless fake to be the great guys and as an alternative accuse the Western international locations of launching “psychological warfare” towards Iran?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran claimed that it shot down the Ukrainian passenger airliner mistaking it for a U.S. cruise missile. Who can consider this nonsense? Does a passenger aircraft within the sky with its multicoloured blinking lights ever seem like a cruise missile?

There was little doubt that Iran tried to cowl up the deadly capturing proper from the start. And that was exactly the rationale they began to rapidly bulldoze the crash web site to destroy attainable proof for investigation.

The leaders of the Iranian regime, nonetheless, admitted to the capturing down of the aircraft on Jan. 11 once they realized that the reality would come out anyway after a radical investigation by specialists from a number of international locations, together with Canada and Britain.

However by then the Iranian regime had misplaced no matter credibility it had for masking up one of many worst passenger aircraft disasters lately. Canada alone misplaced 57 of its personal residents whereas a complete of 138 folks together with many college students have been destined for Toronto by way of Kiev.

After capturing down the aircraft, the leaders of the regime ought to not fake to be the folks of a better morality. Had Iranian leaders been actually trustworthy, they’d have come clear instantly after the tragedy, admitting to the reality and taking full duty.

As a substitute they resorted to lies and deception and propagated a bunch of unbelievable conspiracy theories.

Ultimately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, nonetheless, described the accident as an “unforgiveable mistake.” However now the query is: What are you going to do about it? You’ve gotten just one probability to indicate the world that you’re honest sufficient to care about humanity.

Now could be the time for you, Mr. Rouhani, to make a promise to your self, the Iranian folks and the folks of all of the international locations whose residents misplaced their lives: that you’ll convey the perpetrators to a swift justice for killing so many harmless males, girls and youngsters.

You additionally must make a pledge towards recurrence of this sort of tragedy ever once more.

Iran itself misplaced 82 folks within the tragedy. So, many Iranian individuals who misplaced their dad and mom or sons or daughters within the incident are clearly heartbroken and offended at their authorities as their authorities intentionally didn’t inform them the reality for 3 lengthy days.

Below all rational arguments, the Iranian folks have the suitable to protest towards their regime in this sort of scenario. It can solely be smart on the a part of the Iranian authorities to let the folks specific their anger and frustration and in addition give you any calls for if they’ve.

If the Iranian regime really loves its folks, it ought to stand with them not towards them at this troublesome second.

Syed Badiuzzaman is a Toronto-based journalist who has printed all through Canada, the USA, England, Bangladeshi media and extra.