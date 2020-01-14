Badminton World No.1 Kento Momota Faces Two Months Out After Car Crash

Badminton world primary Kento Momota might be out for 2 months after being injured in a automobile crash that killed his driver simply hours after he gained the Malaysia Masters on Sunday. The 25-year-old Japanese suffered cuts and bruising within the accident close to Kuala Lumpur however is aiming to return on the All England Championships on March 11, mentioned Kinji Zeniya, secretary basic of Japan’s Badminton Affiliation on Tuesday. Zeniya informed reporters that Momota, who gained a file 11 titles final 12 months had “extraordinary enthusiasm towards the Olympics” this 12 months in Tokyo however urged Japan’s dwelling gold medal hope to take time to recuperate totally.

“I hope he will do his best without pushing and rushing himself too hard and without being impatient,” mentioned Zeniya.

Momota has been in hospital since Monday following the crash with a slow-moving lorry as his get together have been driving to the airport.

The motive force was killed on the scene whereas Momota obtained cuts to his face and bruising throughout his physique, Zeniya mentioned, denying earlier stories that he had damaged his nostril and chin.

An assistant coach, physiotherapist, and badminton official have been additionally injured.

Momota will return to Japan on Wednesday, Zeniya mentioned, and would obtain additional medical checks.

“Cuts will be healed, but what will happen to the bruising later? I know injuries from car accidents can emerge after some time,” Zeniya mentioned.

The accident got here after the dominant Japanese star started his 2020 season in type Sunday with victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Kuala Lumpur.

Momota loved unrivalled success in 2019, profitable a file 11 titles together with the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Championships, a dramatic turnaround for a participant who had been banned for playing in 2016.