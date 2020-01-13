Badminton World No.1 Kento Momota Suffers Injury In Road Accident

Badminton world primary Kento Momota was injured and his driver was killed in a crash close to Kuala Lumpur on Monday simply hours after he received the Malaysia Masters. Police stated the Japanese star, 25, suffered a damaged nostril and cuts to his face when the van carrying him to town’s airport crashed early within the morning, in a blow to his preparations for this 12 months’s Tokyo Olympics. The driving force was killed on the scene after the car collided with a slow-moving lorry on a freeway. An assistant coach, physiotherapist, and badminton official additionally suffered minor accidents.

The accident got here after the dominant Japanese star started his 2020 season in fashion Sunday with victory over Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in Kuala Lumpur.

“It’s truly tragic, especially involving a badminton icon like Momota,” Malaysian sports activities minister Syed Saddiq instructed reporters, after visiting the injured in hospital south of the capital.

However he added these damage have been “recovering well, (and) all four are also in stable condition”.

The others damage suffered facial, leg, hand and head accidents, based on the police.

The Badminton Affiliation of Malaysia stated in a press release they have been “saddened” by the crash.

The accident occurred round four:40 am (2040 GMT Sunday), and 10 firefighters rushed to the scene, senior hearth and rescue division official Norazam Khamis instructed AFP.

The injured “were able to walk out of the van by themselves with some scratches”, he added. Photos confirmed the entrance of the van crushed in opposition to a lorry however the again part appeared intact.

Momota loved a stellar 2019, successful a file 11 titles together with the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open, a turnaround for a participant who had been banned for playing in 2016.

This implies he received extra tournaments in a season that some other males’s participant, together with Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei and Chinese language nice Lin Dan.

There is just one main particular person title lacking from the Japanese participant’s trophy haul — Olympic gold.