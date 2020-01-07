BAFTA Film Awards 2020: full list of nominations

It’s properly and actually awards season and the Movie BAFTAs are gearing up for their very own glamorous ceremony at the beginning of February.
This 12 months marks the primary time class for one of the best casting has been included, an award that can recognise a beforehand missed aspect of the filmmaking course of.
Main options this 12 months are the DC Comics origin story Joker with 11 nominations, Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and Netflix’s The Irishman with 10 nominations every, and First World Battle epic 1917 shut behind with 9.
Smaller acclaimed movies additionally characteristic on this listing, together with a nod for Wild Rose actress Jessie Buckley, and a cinematography nomination for psychological horror flick The Lighthouse.
Right here’s the complete listing of nominations:
Greatest Movie
1917
The Irishman
Joker
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Excellent British Movie
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Excellent Debut By A British Author, Director Or Producer
Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Maiden – Alex Holmes
Solely You – Harry Wootliff
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio
Movie Not In The English Language
The Farewell
For Sama
Ache And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Woman On Hearth
Documentary
American Manufacturing unit
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Nice Hack
Animated Movie
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Film: Farmageddon
Toy Story four
Director
Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Authentic Screenplay
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Received, Bong Joon-Ho
Tailored Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Girls – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Main Actress
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Main Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Girls
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Authentic Rating
1917 – Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit – Rabbit Michael Giacchino
Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir
Little Girls – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams
Casting
Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Private Historical past Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold
Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Enhancing
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Manufacturing Design
1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
Costume Design
The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy – Jany Temime
Little Girls – Jacqueline Durran
As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Make Up & Hair
1917 – Naomi Donne
Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
Sound
1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wooden
Particular Visible Results
1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
British Quick Animation
Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer
In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
British Quick Movie
Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Studying To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Lady) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
The Lure – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
The BAFTA Movie Awards will happen on Sunday 2nd February 2020
