BAFTA Film Awards 2020: full list of nominations

It’s properly and actually awards season and the Movie BAFTAs are gearing up for their very own glamorous ceremony at the beginning of February.

This 12 months marks the primary time class for one of the best casting has been included, an award that can recognise a beforehand missed aspect of the filmmaking course of.

Main options this 12 months are the DC Comics origin story Joker with 11 nominations, Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and Netflix’s The Irishman with 10 nominations every, and First World Battle epic 1917 shut behind with 9.

Smaller acclaimed movies additionally characteristic on this listing, together with a nod for Wild Rose actress Jessie Buckley, and a cinematography nomination for psychological horror flick The Lighthouse.

Right here’s the complete listing of nominations:

Greatest Movie



1917



The Irishman



Joker



As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Parasite

Excellent British Movie



1917



Bait



For Sama



Rocketman



Sorry We Missed You



The Two Popes

Excellent Debut By A British Author, Director Or Producer



Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite



For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts



Maiden – Alex Holmes



Solely You – Harry Wootliff



Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Movie Not In The English Language



The Farewell



For Sama



Ache And Glory



Parasite



Portrait Of A Woman On Hearth

Documentary



American Manufacturing unit



Apollo 11



Diego Maradona



For Sama



The Nice Hack

Animated Movie



Frozen 2



Klaus



A Shaun The Sheep Film: Farmageddon



Toy Story four

Director



Sam Mendes – 1917



Martin Scorsese – The Irishman



Todd Phillips – Joker



Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Authentic Screenplay



Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman



Knives Out – Rian Johnson



Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach



As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino



Parasite – Han Jin Received, Bong Joon-Ho

Tailored Screenplay



The Irishman – Steven Zaillian



Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi



Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver



Little Girls – Greta Gerwig



The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Main Actress



Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose



Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story



Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls



Charlize Theron – Bombshell



Renée Zellweger – Judy

Main Actor



Leonardo Dicaprio – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Adam Driver – Marriage Story



Taron Egerton – Rocketman



Joaquin Phoenix – Joker



Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress



Laura Dern – Marriage Story



Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit



Florence Pugh – Little Girls



Margot Robbie – Bombshell



Margot Robbie – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor



Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day In The Neighborhood



Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes



Al Pacino – The Irishman



Joe Pesci – The Irishman



Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Authentic Rating



1917 – Thomas Newman



Jojo Rabbit – Rabbit Michael Giacchino



Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir



Little Girls – Alexandre Desplat



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting



Joker – Shayna Markowitz



Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler



As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas



The Private Historical past Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe



The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography



1917 – Roger Deakins



The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto



Joker – Lawrence Sher



Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael



The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Enhancing



The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker



Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles



Joker – Jeff Groth



Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker



As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Manufacturing Design



1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales



The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves



Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková



Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran



As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design



The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell



Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo



Judy – Jany Temime



Little Girls – Jacqueline Durran



As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Make Up & Hair



1917 – Naomi Donne



Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan



Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann



Judy – Jeremy Woodhead



Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound



1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson



Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic



Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester



Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wooden

Particular Visible Results



1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy



Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick



The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman



The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Quick Animation



Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer



In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher



The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Quick Movie



Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring



Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill



Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad



Studying To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Lady) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva



The Lure – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Rising Star Award



Awkwafina



Jack Lowden



Kaitlyn Dever



Kelvin Harrison Jr



Micheal Ward

The BAFTA Movie Awards will happen on Sunday 2nd February 2020