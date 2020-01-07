News WORLD

BAFTA Film Awards 2020: full list of nominations

January 7, 2020
5 Min Read

It’s properly and actually awards season and the Movie BAFTAs are gearing up for their very own glamorous ceremony at the beginning of February.

This 12 months marks the primary time class for one of the best casting has been included, an award that can recognise a beforehand missed aspect of the filmmaking course of.

Main options this 12 months are the DC Comics origin story Joker with 11 nominations, Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood and Netflix’s The Irishman with 10 nominations every, and First World Battle epic 1917 shut behind with 9.

Smaller acclaimed movies additionally characteristic on this listing, together with a nod for Wild Rose actress Jessie Buckley, and a cinematography nomination for psychological horror flick The Lighthouse.

Right here’s the complete listing of nominations:

Greatest Movie


1917


The Irishman


Joker


As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood


Parasite

Excellent British Movie


1917


Bait


For Sama


Rocketman


Sorry We Missed You


The Two Popes

Excellent Debut By A British Author, Director Or Producer


Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite


For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Maiden – Alex Holmes


Solely You – Harry Wootliff


Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Movie Not In The English Language


The Farewell


For Sama


Ache And Glory


Parasite


Portrait Of A Woman On Hearth

Documentary


American Manufacturing unit


Apollo 11


Diego Maradona


For Sama


The Nice Hack

Animated Movie


Frozen 2


Klaus


A Shaun The Sheep Film: Farmageddon


Toy Story four

Director


Sam Mendes – 1917


Martin Scorsese – The Irishman


Todd Phillips – Joker


Quentin Tarantino – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood


Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Authentic Screenplay


Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman


Knives Out – Rian Johnson


Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach


As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Han Jin Received, Bong Joon-Ho

Tailored Screenplay


The Irishman – Steven Zaillian


Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi


Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver


Little Girls – Greta Gerwig


The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Main Actress


Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose


Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story


Saoirse Ronan – Little Girls


Charlize Theron – Bombshell


Renée Zellweger – Judy

Main Actor


Leonardo Dicaprio – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood


Adam Driver – Marriage Story


Taron Egerton – Rocketman


Joaquin Phoenix – Joker


Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting Actress


Laura Dern – Marriage Story


Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit


Florence Pugh – Little Girls


Margot Robbie – Bombshell


Margot Robbie – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor


Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day In The Neighborhood


Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes


Al Pacino – The Irishman


Joe Pesci – The Irishman


Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Authentic Rating


1917 – Thomas Newman


Jojo Rabbit – Rabbit Michael Giacchino


Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir


Little Girls – Alexandre Desplat


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting


Joker – Shayna Markowitz


Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler


As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas


The Private Historical past Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe


The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography


1917 – Roger Deakins


The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto


Joker – Lawrence Sher


Le Mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael


The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Enhancing


The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker


Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles


Joker – Jeff Groth


Le Mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker


As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Manufacturing Design


1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales


The Irishman – Bob Shaw, Regina Graves


Jojo Rabbit – Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková


Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran


As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design


The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell


Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo


Judy – Jany Temime


Little Girls – Jacqueline Durran


As soon as Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Make Up & Hair


1917 – Naomi Donne


Bombshell – Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan


Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann


Judy – Jeremy Woodhead


Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound


1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson


Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic


Le Mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester


Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wooden

Particular Visible Results


1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy


Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick


The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman


The Lion King – Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Quick Animation


Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer


In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher


The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Quick Movie


Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring


Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill


Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad


Studying To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Lady) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva


The Lure – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Rising Star Award


Awkwafina


Jack Lowden


Kaitlyn Dever


Kelvin Harrison Jr


Micheal Ward

The BAFTA Movie Awards will happen on Sunday 2nd February 2020

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment