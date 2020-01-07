BAFTA nominations 2020: Joker sweeps the board with 11

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline

Revealed: 02:47 EST, 7 January 2020

The nominations for the 73rd British Academy Movie Awards have been introduced forward of the ceremony on February 2 at London’s Royal Albert Corridor.

Joker is that this yr’s frontrunners with a whopping 11 nominations, whereas The Irishman and As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood comply with on behind with 10.

The nominations had been introduced on Tuesday morning by BAFTA’s Chief Govt Amanda Berry OBE, who was joined by Asa Butterfield and Ella Balinska.

On Monday, the 5 nominees for the distinguished EE Rising Star Award had been introduced: Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Micheal Ward

This yr’s nominees had been chosen by a bunch of trade jurors together with actors Vanessa Kirby, Cynthia Erivo, Gemma Whelan and movie broadcaster Edith Bowman

2020 is the 15th anniversary of the EE Rising Star Award – the one award at BAFTA’s Movie Awards voted for by the British public

This yr’s ceremony will likely be hosted by Graham Norton, taking on the position from Joanna Lumley.

The discuss present host, 56, first introduced the British Academy Tv Awards 15 years in the past nonetheless this yr will mark his debut as Movie Awards host.

The awards ceremony, which will likely be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer, will even function an unique efficiency from Cirque du Soleil.

Following the announcement, Graham mentioned: ‘I am delighted to be taking the helm of the most important night time in British Movie. The viewers on the Royal Albert Corridor would be the largest couch I’ve ever confronted.

‘I am honoured to be following within the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley.’

Following information of Graham’s appointment, it was reported that Joanna had been axed from the internet hosting job, with producers determined Graham was ‘a secure pair of arms.’

A supply instructed The Solar: ‘Bosses determined to do away with Joanna as they weren’t massively eager on her internet hosting type and determined two years was sufficient.

‘They needed somebody with a secure pair of arms — and there’s no one safer than Graham. He did a sterling job with the TV awards and went down brilliantly with viewers.’

The EE British Academy Movie Awards will happen on Sunday February 2 at Royal Albert Corridor and air on BBC One.