BAFTA Rising Star nominee Micheal Ward reveals his goals for 2020

High Boy’s Micheal Ward has been nominated for the celebrated BAFTA Rising Star Award, the one BAFTA Award that’s voted for by the British public.

The Rising Star Award honours younger appearing expertise who’ve “demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition and begun to capture the imagination of the British public.” Ward was introduced alongside the 4 different nominees by former winner Tom Hiddleston on the Savoy Resort in London this morning (Monday 6 January), the place he appeared with fellow nominee Jack Lowden.

Chatting with NME after the bulletins, Ward revealed that he’s getting “more cultured” and dealing on “understanding the power of the mind” in order that he can “hopefully rise like a star” – no matter a BAFTA win in February or not.

“I need to get off my phone, man,” Ward advised NME. “My cellphone is an excessive amount of. For me, that’s the largest subject. I really feel like as soon as I begin to come off my cellphone much more, I’ll be even higher. Even higher than I’m.

Micheal Ward in ‘Blue Story’. Credit score: Nick Wall

“We’re always on our phones, just looking through stuff,” he added. “It’s pointless actually once I may watch a film, learn a e-book or one thing. These are the issues that I’m gonna begin doing.

On Ward’s studying record are The Secret and The Obsession, the previous a self-help e-book, the latter fiction, “to understand more about the power of the mind. Yeah man, I definitely wanna read those and understand why people speak about them so much. And read some proper fictional books as well to get a more creative mind. Because right now just on your phone you’re not really creative as much. Reading more books, watching more stuff, it just expands your imagination and your mind. Those are definitely things I really wanna do.”

The High Boy and Blue Story actor has made his identify with work that feels distinctively British, however Ward’s already had his thirst for broader cultural experiences quenched by a latest stint working in New York on a brand new challenge: “the one you don’t know about”.

Micheal Ward as Jamie in ‘Top Boy’. Credit score: Chris Harris

“It feels like I could live there,” he stated of New York. “Whereas if you go somewhere like Miami, the weather’s all different, everything’s completely different, it’s different infrastructure.”

He added: “New York is basically like London: I do the same things, I’m seeing the same infrastructure that I’m seeing in London. All the bridges, they’ve got their own big monuments.”

Ward’s been nominated alongside actors Jack Lowden, Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever and Kelvin Harrison Jr for the Rising Star Award. Because the announcement, Ward has been “getting loads of phone calls,” he revealed.

“My little brother on High Boy, he’s simply referred to as me. I simply spoke to my mum… loads of the time with this stuff folks don’t know what’s taking place,” he stated, “what’s actually going on. But if people know that I’m nominated for a BAFTA I’m pretty sure they will vote, especially my family.”

The BAFTA Rising Star Award is voted for by the general public and voting is open now.